Haryana Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @haryanaassembly.gov.in, 10th pass can apply

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021: Haryana Vidhan Sabha has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Telephone Attendant, Telephone Operator, Clerk, Hindi Typist. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 15 days (15 April 2021) from the publication date of the advertisement.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 days (15 April 2021) from the publication date of the advertisement.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Telephone Operator – 01 Post

Telephone Attendant – 01 Post

Hindi Typist – 01 Post

Clerk – 02 Post

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 10th pass from a recognized Board.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Age Limit- 17 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Salary

Telephone Operator: Rs.25500 (Level 4)

Telephone Attendant: Rs.25500 (Level 4)

Hindi Typist: Rs.19900 (Level 2)

Clerk: Rs.19900 (Level 2)

Download Haryana Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Haryana Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can download the application form through the official website and submit the application form along with the documents to the Secretary, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, Chandigarh within 15 days (15 April 2021) from the publication date of the advertisement.

