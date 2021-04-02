Haryana Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @haryanaassembly.gov.in, 10th pass can apply
Haryana Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @haryanaassembly.gov.in. Check application form, eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Haryana Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021: Haryana Vidhan Sabha has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Telephone Attendant, Telephone Operator, Clerk, Hindi Typist. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 15 days (15 April 2021) from the publication date of the advertisement.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 15 days (15 April 2021) from the publication date of the advertisement.
Haryana Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Telephone Operator – 01 Post
- Telephone Attendant – 01 Post
- Hindi Typist – 01 Post
- Clerk – 02 Post
Haryana Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 10th pass from a recognized Board.
Haryana Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Age Limit- 17 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Haryana Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Telephone Operator: Rs.25500 (Level 4)
- Telephone Attendant: Rs.25500 (Level 4)
- Hindi Typist: Rs.19900 (Level 2)
- Clerk: Rs.19900 (Level 2)
Download Haryana Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for Haryana Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can download the application form through the official website and submit the application form along with the documents to the Secretary, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, Chandigarh within 15 days (15 April 2021) from the publication date of the advertisement.
