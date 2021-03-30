East Central Railway Class 4 Recruitment 2021: 52 Vacancies Notified, Apply @ecr.indianrailways.gov.in

How to apply for East Central Railway Class 4 Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the East Central Railway, Ranchi, Jharkhand on or before 09 Apr 2021.

What is the selection procedure for East Central Railway Recruitment 2021?

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

What is the qualification required for East Central Railway Class 4 Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding the qualification of 5th class from a recognized board are eligible to apply.

What is the last date for East Central Railway Class 4 Recruitment 2021?

Candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 9 April 2021.

How many vacancies are released for East Central Railway Class 4 Recruitment 2021?

A total of 54 vacancies will be recruited for Class 4.