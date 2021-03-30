East Central Railway Class 4 Recruitment 2021: 52 Vacancies Notified, Apply @ecr.indianrailways.gov.in
East Central Railway Class 4 Recruitment 2021 Notification is released @ecr.indianrailways.gov.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
East Central Railway Class 4 Recruitment 2021: East Central Railway (ECR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Class IV. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 9 April 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 9 April 2021
East Central Railway Class 4 Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Servant - 15 Posts
- Cook - 23 Posts
- Broom - 11 Posts
- Night Police - 3 Posts
East Central Railway Class 4 Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates holding the qualification of 5th class from a recognized board are eligible to apply.
East Central Railway Class 4 Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.
Download East Central Railway Class 4 Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for East Central Railway Class 4 Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the East Central Railway, Ranchi, Jharkhand on or before 09 Apr 2021. The candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.
