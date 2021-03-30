Tamil Nadu Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 for Skilled Artisan Posts, 8th pass can apply

Tamil Nadu Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Tamil Nadu Postal Circle has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Tyreman & Black Smith (Skilled Artisan). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 30 April 2021

Tamil Nadu Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Tyreman (Skilled Artisan) - 1 Post

Black Smith (Skilled Artisan) - 1 Post

Staff car Driver - 2 Posts

Tamil Nadu Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Skilled Artisan: Candidates holding a certificate in the respective trade from any technical institutions recognized by Govt. OR VIII standard pass with experience of one year in the respective trade.

Staff Car Driver: Pass in 10th standard from a recognized board or Institute; Possession of a valid driving license for light and heavy motor vehicles. Photocopy of the License duly attested by the gazetted Officer/Self-attested should be enclosed.

Tamil Nadu Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Age Limit for skilled artisan - 18 to 30 years (No age relaxation will be allowed to SC/ ST/OBC /EWS candidates applying against the unreserved posts.)

Tamil Nadu Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Age Limit for Staff Car Driver - 18 to 27 years

Tamil Nadu Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Skilled Artisan: By means of competitive trade test on the basis of the syllabus in the respective trade.

Staff Car Driver: Selection shall be made from amongst the eligible candidates possessing the requisite qualifications and valid driving license. Only after qualifying in the skill test, a Driving Test will be conducted to assess the competency of the candidate to drive light and heavy motor vehicle.

Download Tamil Nadu Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Notification

Tamil Nadu Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Salary - Level 2 In Pay Matrix As per 7th CPC Rs.19,900- 63,200 + admissible allowances

How to apply for Tamil Nadu Postal Circle Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Manager, Mail Motor Service, Madurai 625 002 and should reach this office on or before 30 April 2021.

Tamil Nadu Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Application Fee