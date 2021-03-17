North Central Railway NCR Recruitment 2021 for Apprentice Posts, 480 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @ncr.indianrailways.gov.in

North Central Railway NCR Recruitment 2021: North Central Railway NCR has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in various trades. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 16 April 2021.

A total of 480 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from today onwards. i.e. 17 March 2021. Check vacancy segregation, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 17 March 2021

Last date for submission of application: 16 April 2021

NCR Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Fitter - 286 Posts

Welder- 11 Posts

Mechanic- 84 Posts

Carpenter - 11 Posts

Electrician- 88 Posts

NCR Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed the 10th class exam or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks and ITI passed a certificate in a trade from a recognized Industrial Training Institute allied to NCVT.

NCR Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 15 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

NCR Recruitment 2021 Stipend - Stipend will be paid as per instructions issued by Railway Board from time to time.

NCR Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link - to active soon

Official Website

How to apply for NCR Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 16 April 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout for future reference.

NCR Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

General - Rs. 170/- (Application Fee - Rs. 70/- + GST to be paid)

SC/ST/Physically Handicapped and Women - No Fee

Latest Government Jobs:

UPCL AE Recruitment 2021, 105 Vacancies Notified for AE & Other Posts, Apply Online @upcl.org