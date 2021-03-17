North Central Railway NCR Recruitment 2021 for Apprentice Posts, 480 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @ncr.indianrailways.gov.in
North Central Railway NCR Recruitment 2021: North Central Railway NCR has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in various trades. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
A total of 480 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from today onwards. i.e. 17 March 2021. Check vacancy segregation, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 17 March 2021
- Last date for submission of application: 16 April 2021
NCR Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Fitter - 286 Posts
- Welder- 11 Posts
- Mechanic- 84 Posts
- Carpenter - 11 Posts
- Electrician- 88 Posts
NCR Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed the 10th class exam or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks and ITI passed a certificate in a trade from a recognized Industrial Training Institute allied to NCVT.
NCR Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 15 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.
NCR Recruitment 2021 Stipend - Stipend will be paid as per instructions issued by Railway Board from time to time.
NCR Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Online Application Link - to active soon
How to apply for NCR Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 16 April 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout for future reference.
NCR Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- General - Rs. 170/- (Application Fee - Rs. 70/- + GST to be paid)
- SC/ST/Physically Handicapped and Women - No Fee
