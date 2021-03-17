UPCL AE Recruitment 2021, 105 Vacancies Notified for AE & Other Posts, Apply Online @upcl.org

UPCL AE Recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer, Accounts Officer, Law Officer, Personnel Officer & Senior Industrial Engineer. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 16 April 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 17 March 2021

Last date for submission of application: 16 April 2021

UPCL AE Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer- 79 Posts

Accounts Officer- 15 Posts

Law Officer - 2 Posts

Personnel Officer - 8 Posts

Senior Industrial Engineer - 1 Post

UPCL AE Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical Trainee)- Candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Power Engineering, Power System Engineering or those engineering branches which have the word Electrical, Electronics or Mechanical from a recognized Institution or should have completed AMIE-Sections A & B Exams.

Assistant Engineer (Civil)- Candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in Civil or those Engineering Branches which have a word Civil or should have completed AMIE - Sections A & B Exam.

Law Officer - Candidate must be a graduate in law from a recognized University.

Personnel Officer - Post Graduate or equivalent in Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Business Management with specialisation in Personnel Management from a recognized Institute or repute with minimum 5 years of post-qualification experience in various functions in Human Resource Management and Industrial Relations or comparable level in a fairly large PSU/Organisation.

Senior Industrial Engineer -Applicant should be an engineering graduate with post-graduate or equivalent in Industrial Engineering from a recognized Institute of repute with a minimum of 7 years of post-qualification experience.

UPCL AE Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview. The details and post wise details of the recruitment can be checked in the provided link of notification.

How to apply for UPCL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at upcl.org on or before 16 April 2021.