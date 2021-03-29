UPSC Recruitment 2021 for 28 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 16 April 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 15 April 2021

Last date for printing of completely submitted online application: 16 April 2021

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Paediatrics), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - 14 Posts

Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Physiology), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - 2 Posts

Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Psychiatry) - 11 Posts

Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Surgical Gastroenterology) - 1 Post

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Paediatrics), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956); Post Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute i.e. Doctor of Medicine(Paediatrics); or Diploma in National Board(Paediatrics).

Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Physiology), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956); Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute i.e. Doctor of Medicine(Physiology); or Diplomate National Board(Physiology); or MBBS with M.Sc.(Physiology); or Master of Science(Medical Physiology) with Doctor of Philosophy(Medical Physiology); or Master of Science(Medical Physiology) with Doctor of Science(Medical Physiology).

Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Psychiatry) - MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956); Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute i.e. Doctor of Medicine(Psychiatry); or Doctor of Medicine(Psychological Medicine); or Diplomate National Board(Psychiatry/ Psychological Medicine); or Doctor of Medicine(Medicine) with Diploma in Psychological Medicine; or Diplomate National Board(Medicine) with Diploma in Psychological Medicine.

Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Surgical Gastroenterology) - MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956); Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute i.e. Magister Chirurgie(Surgical Gastroenterology); or Diplomate National Board(Surgical Gastroenterology); or Master of Surgery(General Surgery) with two years special training in Surgical Gastroenterology; or Diplomate National Board(General Surgery) with two years special training in Surgical Gastroenterology.

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 16 April 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.