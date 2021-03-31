SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021 for 250 Vacancies, Apply Online from 3 April onwards
SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021 Notification Released on ssarms.gipl.in for 250 Vaccancies. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021: Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Gujarat has released a notification for recruitment to the post of CRC Coordinator. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 15 April 2021.
A total of 250 vacancies will be recruited. The online applications will commence from 3 April onwards at https://ssarms.gipl.in/. All candidates are advised to apply to the posts after reading requirement details including eligibility, experience, selection and other details.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 3 April 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 15 April 2021
SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- CRC Coordinator - 250 Posts
SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess Graduation/ PTC/ B.Ed/ TET – I/ TET – II/ H TAT.
SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021 Age Limit- 18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021 Notification
Online Application Link - to active on 3 April onwards
How to apply for SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 3 to 15 April 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. The candidates can directly access the online application link by clicking on the provided link.
