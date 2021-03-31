Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021 for 250 Vacancies, Apply Online from 3 April onwards

SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021 Notification Released on ssarms.gipl.in for 250 Vaccancies. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 31, 2021 17:51 IST
SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021
SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021

SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021: Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Gujarat has released a notification for recruitment to the post of CRC Coordinator. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 15 April 2021.

A total of 250 vacancies will be recruited. The online applications will commence from 3 April onwards at https://ssarms.gipl.in/. All candidates are advised to apply to the posts after reading requirement details including eligibility, experience, selection and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 3 April 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 15 April 2021

SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • CRC Coordinator - 250 Posts

SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess Graduation/ PTC/ B.Ed/ TET – I/ TET – II/ H TAT.

SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021  Age Limit- 18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021 Notification

Online Application Link - to active on 3 April onwards

Official Website

How to apply for SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 3 to 15 April 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. The candidates can directly access the online application link by clicking on the provided link.

Latest Government Jobs:

East Central Railway Class 4 Recruitment 2021: 52 Vacancies Notified, Apply @ecr.indianrailways.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 for Skilled Artisan Posts, 8th pass can apply

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 28 Assistant Professor Posts before 16 April

North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021, Apply Online for 480 Vacancies @ncr.indianrailways.gov.in, Direct Link Here

UPCL AE Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 105 for AE, Accounts Officer & Other Posts @upcl.org Before 16 April: Check Application Process, Age Limit & Other Details Here

 

FAQ

How to apply for SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online from 3 to 15 April 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. The candidates can directly access the online application link by clicking on the provided link.

What is the qualification required for SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021?

Candidates should possess Graduation/ PTC/ B.Ed/ TET – I/ TET – II/ H TAT.

What is the last date for SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 15 April 2021.

What is the commencement date of the online application for SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021?

The online applications will commence from 3 April onwards at https://ssarms.gipl.in/.

How many vacancies will be recruited through SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021?

A total of 250 vacancies will be recruited.
Job Summary
NotificationSSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021 for 250 Vacancies, Apply Online from 3 April onwards
Notification DateMar 31, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionApr 15, 2021
CityAhmedabad
StateGujarat
CountryIndia
Organization Samagra Shiksha
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next