SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021 for 250 Vacancies, Apply Online from 3 April onwards

SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021: Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Gujarat has released a notification for recruitment to the post of CRC Coordinator. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 15 April 2021.

A total of 250 vacancies will be recruited. The online applications will commence from 3 April onwards at https://ssarms.gipl.in/. All candidates are advised to apply to the posts after reading requirement details including eligibility, experience, selection and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 3 April 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 15 April 2021

SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

CRC Coordinator - 250 Posts

SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess Graduation/ PTC/ B.Ed/ TET – I/ TET – II/ H TAT.

SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021 Age Limit- 18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021 Notification

Online Application Link - to active on 3 April onwards

Official Website

How to apply for SSA Gujarat CRC Coordinator Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 3 to 15 April 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. The candidates can directly access the online application link by clicking on the provided link.

