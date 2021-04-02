CRPF Nagpur Recruitment 2021 for Specialist Medical Officer & GDMO Posts, Walk-In on 14 Apr

CRPF Nagpur Recruitment 2021: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist Medical Officers & GDMOs in CRPF hospital on a Contractual Basis. Interested candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview on 14 April 2021.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 14 April 2021

CRPF Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Specialist Medical Officer- 5 Posts

GDMO - 10 Posts

CRPF Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in the concerned speciality; One and Half years experience after obtaining PG Degree.

CRPF Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Age Limit- below 70 years

CRPF Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 85,000/- for Specialists MOs and Rs. 75,000/- for GDMOs

CRPF Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the Interview.

Download CRPF Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for CRPF Nagpur Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview on 14 April 2021 at the composite hospital, CRPF, Hinga Road, Nagpur (Maharashtra) - 440019 along with the documents. The appointment is purely on contract basis and the initial period of appointment of a contract will be for three years which may be extended for further 02 years on year to year basis subject to the maximum age of 70 years.

