GPSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 Released for Associate Professor Class-1 Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Raise Objections till 08 March
Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Prelims Provisional Key for Associate Professor Ophthalmology, Class-1 post on its official website - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
It is noted that Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) had conducted the prelims exam for Associate Professor, Ophthalmology, General State Service, Class-1 Health and Family Welfare Department on 26 February 2021.
All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Associate Professor Class-1 post against Advertisement No 67/2019-20 can download the provisional answer key available on the official website. Candidates appeared in the prelims exam should note that they can raise their objections, if any with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper) available on the official website. As per the notification released, candidates can submit their suggestions/objections in prescribed format of suggestion sheet physically on or before 08 March 2021.
All such candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Associate Professor post can check the Provisional Key 2021 on the official website of GPSC. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.
How to Download: GPSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 for Associate Professor Class-1 Post
- Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission i.e.-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
- Visit to the News & Events List section available on the Home Page.
- Click on the link Provisional Key (Prelim) - Associate Professor, Ophthalmology, General State Service, Class-1 on the Home Page.
- You will get the PDF of the desired Provisional Key on your screen.
- You can take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.
