GPSC Final Key 2021 for Deputy General Manager for Class-I Post Released @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

GPSC Deputy General Manager Final Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Final Key for the Deputy General Manager [Mines] (1st Class Coal), Class-1 Post against Advt No.134/2019-20. GPSC had conducted the prelims exam for Deputy General Manager [Mines] (1st Class Coal), Class-1 Post on 07-02-2021. All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Deputy General Manager Post can check the Final Key from the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the final answer key for Deputy General Manager for Question No. 001 - 300 available on the official website.

It is noted that Gujarat Public Service Commission had released the prelims provisional key for Deputy General Manager post on 09 February 2021. Candidates were asked to raise their objections/suggestions till 17 February 2021.

Now Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the final answer key on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written prelims exam can check their answer key available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: GPSC Final Key 2021 for Deputy General Manager for Class-I Post