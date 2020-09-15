GPSC Prelims Result 2020 Out for Gujarat Accounts Service, Class‐2 @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, 1120 Qualified for Mains

GPSC Prelims Result 2020 Out for Gujarat Accounts Service: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has declared the Prelims exam result for the Accounts Officer, Gujarat Accounts Service, Class‐2 Posts on its official website. A total of 1120 Candidates have been declared qualified in the Prelims Exam. All such candidates who have appeared in Accounts Officer, Gujarat Accounts Service, Class‐2 Prelims exam can download their Result on GPSC official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.



As per the notice declared on the official website of GPSC, 1120 candidates are declared provisionally qualified in the Competitive (Preliminary) Exam conducted by the Gujarat Public Service Commission on 05.01.2020 for the Accounts Officer, Gujarat Accounts Service, Class‐2 against Advt. No. 27/2019‐20.

All such candidates declared provisionally qualified are likely to appear in the Main Written Examination, subject to their fulfilling all conditions of eligibility of Advt. No. 27/2019- 20. Now all these candidates have to apply again for admission to the main examination in the detailed application form, as per the instruction of the commission. For the purpose, the public advertisement will be given and the candidates will have to apply within the stipulated time.

GPSC has also released the Cut off marks for the Accounts Officer, Gujarat Accounts Service, Class‐2 Posts on its official website.

Candidates should note that they can view their obtained marks from 17.09.2020, 16:00 hours onwards by using his/her credentials on web-link to be displayed on Commission’s website- https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Now all qualified candidates will have to apply through online Application Form prescribed for admission to the Main Written Examination proposed to be conducted on 13, 14 & 21 March, 2021 at Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar Centre.

Candidates appeared in the Accounts Officer, Gujarat Accounts Service; Class‐2 Prelims exam can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

It is noted that earlier Gujarat Public Service Commission had invited applications for the Accounts Officer, Gujarat Accounts Service, Class‐2 against Advt. No. 27/2019‐20.