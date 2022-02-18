GPSSB Jr Clerk Recruitment 2022: 1181 Vacancies Notified, 12th Pass Apply Online

GPSSB Jr Clerk Recruitment 2022: Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) is inviting online applications for recruitment of Junior Clerk and Account Clerk Grade 3 on the official website - gpssb.gujarat.gov.in and ojas.gujarat.gov.in. This is an excellent opportunity for the 12th pass govt jobs seekers in Gujarat. GPSSB Online Application Link is available from 18 February 2022 to 08 March 2022.

Around 1181 vacancies are announced, against advertisement 12/ 202122 for Gujarat Jr Clerk Bharti 2022. More details on GPSSB Recruitment 2022 are available in the PDF link provided below:

GPSSB Jr Clerk Notification Download

GPSSB Jr Clerk Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 18 February 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 08 March 2022

GPSSB Jr Clerk Vacancy Details

Jr Clerk/Account Clerk - 1181

GPSSB Jr Clerk Salary

Rs. 19950/-

Eligibility Criteria for GPSSB GPSSB Jr Clerk Posts

Educational Qualifications:

Jr Clerk - A candidate shall have passed Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination from Secondary and / or Higher Secondary Education Board or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government.

Accounts Clerk - the candidate shall have passed the Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination with Mathematics or Accountancy as one of the subjects.

GPSSB Jr Clerk Age Limit:

36 years

Selection Process forGPSSB Jr Clerk Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of an exam.

How to Apply for GPSSB Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official website of OJAS gujarat - ojas.gujarat.gov.in Select ‘“Current Advertisement’and then “Select Advertisement by Department” Apply With OTR – One Time Registration Fill Communication Details, Language Details, Educational Detail and Other Details Click on "Confirm Application"

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-