Graduate Jobs 2022-23: Apply Online For 65 Accountant Post at ossc.gov.in, Check Application Process

OSSC has invited online application for the 65 Accountant Post on its official website. Check OSSC Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

OSSC Accountant Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: If you are Graduate pass government job aspirants then you have golden chance to apply for 65 Accountant vacancies published by Odisha Staff Selection Commission on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 25 January 2023. Last date for online registration is 23 January 2023.

Candidates with Graduate from any university in any faculty can apply for OSSC Accountant Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification.

Candidates should note that selection process for OSSC Accountant Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification will consists of three stages including

Prelims

Mains, and

Certificate Verification.

Important Date:

Last Date for Online Registration is 23 January 2023 and Submission of Application can be done till 25 January 2023

Vacancy Details:

Accountant-65 Post



How To Download: OSSC Accountant Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

Visit the official website of -ossc.gov.in

Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘ Detailed Advertisement for the post of Accountant under the Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha Advertisement No.7257/OSSC dated 22.12.2022' available on the home page.

Now you will get the PDF of the OSSC Accountant Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window.

Download OSSC Accountant Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

OSSC Accountant Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF





Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Bachelor’s in any discipline from any recognized university.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the age limit/additional eligibility/salary/application process and other updates for the post.

How To Apply: OSSC Accountant Application Process 2022-23

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in online mode through the official website on or before 25th January 2023. You have to follow steps given below to apply for these posts.

Step 1. First of all visit the OSSC Official Website-ossc.gov.in .

Step 2. Move to the Registration Link under the given advertisement for OSSC Accountant 2022-23 on the home page.

Step 3. Provide your credentials and and complete the registration process as per the guidelines given on the official website.