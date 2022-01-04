GSECL Admit Card 2021 Released @gsecl.in for Vidyut Sahayak (JE) and Other Posts, Exam from 17 Jan 2022

GSECL Admit Card 2021 Download: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) has released the admit card of the exam for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (JE) Electronics/Mechanical/Civil/- E&C, I&C & Metallurgy, Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Grade 1) Electronics/Mechanical, Company Secretary (CS), Junior Programmer and Instrument Mechanic on its official website - gsecl.in. Candidates who have applied for GSECL Recruitment 2021 can download GSECL Junior Engineer Admit Card from the official website or through the GSECL Admit Card Link given below:
GSECL Admit Card Download Link
How to Download GSECL Admit Card 2021 ?
- Go to the official website - gsecl.in and visit 'Career' Section
- Click on the link 'Click Here' link given against 'Link for filling downloading admit card for the post of V.S.(J.E.)/Jr. Prog./V.S.(PA-I)/I.M.'
- Click on the 'Registered Candidates' Link
- Provide your 'User ID' and 'Password' and click on 'Login' Link
- Download GSECL Admit Card 2022
GSECL Exam will be conducted from 17 January to 21 January 2022. The candidates can check GSECL Exam Schedule through the table:
|
Post Name
|
Exam Date
|
VS.(Junior Engineer)-Elect
|
17 January 2022
|
VS.(Junior Engineer)-Elect, VS.(Plant Attendant-I)-Elect
|
18 January 2022
|
VS.(Junior Engineer)-Mech
|
19 January 2022
|
VS.(Junior Engineer)-Mech, VS(Junior Engineer)-Civil
|
20 January 2022
|
VS.(Junior Engineer)- E&C, I&C & Metallurgy, VS.(Plant Attendant-I)-Mech, Junior Programmer, Instrument Mechanic
|
21 January 2022
GSECL JE Exam Pattern
Section: I General Knowledge (10%)
Section: II English Knowledge (10%)
Section: III Electrical/Mechanical/Instrumentation & Control Engineering Engineering/Electronics & Communication Engineering/Metallurgy Engineering/Civil Engineering (60%)
Section-IV: Computer Knowledge (10%)
Section-V: Gujarati Language & Grammar (10%)
Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) had released the notification for the recruitment of 300+ Vidyut Sahayak (JE), Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Grade 1), Company Secretary (CS), Junior Programmer, and Instrument Mechanic. Online applications were invited till 14 September 2021.