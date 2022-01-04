GSECL Admit Card 2021 Released @gsecl.in for Vidyut Sahayak (JE) and Other Posts, Exam from 17 Jan 2022

GSECL Admit Card 2021 has been released by Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) for Vidyut Sahayak (JE) and Other Posts on gsecl.in.

GSECL Admit Card 2021 Download: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) has released the admit card of the exam for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (JE) Electronics/Mechanical/Civil/- E&C, I&C & Metallurgy, Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Grade 1) Electronics/Mechanical, Company Secretary (CS), Junior Programmer and Instrument Mechanic on its official website - gsecl.in. Candidates who have applied for GSECL Recruitment 2021 can download GSECL Junior Engineer Admit Card from the official website or through the GSECL Admit Card Link given below:

GSECL Admit Card Download Link

How to Download GSECL Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to the official website - gsecl.in and visit 'Career' Section Click on the link 'Click Here' link given against 'Link for filling downloading admit card for the post of V.S.(J.E.)/Jr. Prog./V.S.(PA-I)/I.M.' Click on the 'Registered Candidates' Link Provide your 'User ID' and 'Password' and click on 'Login' Link Download GSECL Admit Card 2022

GSECL Exam will be conducted from 17 January to 21 January 2022. The candidates can check GSECL Exam Schedule through the table:

Post Name Exam Date VS.(Junior Engineer)-Elect 17 January 2022 VS.(Junior Engineer)-Elect, VS.(Plant Attendant-I)-Elect 18 January 2022 VS.(Junior Engineer)-Mech 19 January 2022 VS.(Junior Engineer)-Mech, VS(Junior Engineer)-Civil 20 January 2022 VS.(Junior Engineer)- E&C, I&C & Metallurgy, VS.(Plant Attendant-I)-Mech, Junior Programmer, Instrument Mechanic 21 January 2022

GSECL JE Exam Pattern

Section: I General Knowledge (10%)

Section: II English Knowledge (10%)

Section: III Electrical/Mechanical/Instrumentation & Control Engineering Engineering/Electronics & Communication Engineering/Metallurgy Engineering/Civil Engineering (60%)



Section-IV: Computer Knowledge (10%)

Section-V: Gujarati Language & Grammar (10%)

Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) had released the notification for the recruitment of 300+ Vidyut Sahayak (JE), Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Grade 1), Company Secretary (CS), Junior Programmer, and Instrument Mechanic. Online applications were invited till 14 September 2021.