GSECL JE Answer Key 2020 out @gsecl.in, Objections if any can be raised by 26 February

GSECL JE Answer Key 2020: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) has released GSECL JE Provisional Answer Key 2020 on its website. Candidates applied for Junior Engineer (Vidyut Sahayak) can download the answer keys through the official website of GSECL.i.e.gsecl.in.

GSECL JE (Vidyut Sahayak) Exam 2020 was held on 22 and 23 February 2020 and the answer keys for the same have been uploaded at GSECL. Candidates can go through the GSECL JE Answer Key 2020 thoroughly and raise objections if any by 26 February 2020. The objection link has been activated at gsecl.in. Candidates are advised to follow the procedure given below for raising objections.

Go to the official website of GSECL.i.e.gsecl.in.

Click on Career Section flashing on the homepage.

Click on GSECL JE Answer Key 2020.

It will redirect you to the notification Page.

Click on the Objection Tracker.

Then, a login page will open.

Enter Roll Number, Date of Birth, Exam Date, Batch, Captcha Code and click on the submit button.

GSECL JE Answer Key 2020 will be opened.

Candidates will be able to raise objections after viewing the answer keys.

Candidates are advised to keep proof of the representation for future reference.

Objection Link



Highlights:

On-line submission of application commences: 1 January 2020

Last date for On-line submission of application: 21 January 2020

Exam Date: 22 and 23 February 2020

Objection Link Status: 24 to 26 February 2020

Official Website: gsecl.in

