GSEB Gujarat Board Class 9 Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 9 નમૂનાનું પ્રશ્નપત્ર Gujarat Board 2024: Sample papers or model papers are an important part of exam preparation. This helps students know the exam paper pattern and question format. Check and download the GSEB Class 12 model papers 2023–24 for all subjects.

GSEB Gujarat Board Class 9th Model Test Paper 2024: As per the notice released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on July 28, 2023, the syllabus of Classes 9 to 12 has been revised and reduced to support holistic growth in students. In the notice, the board said that the new Gujarat model papers will be designed based on the reduced syllabus. For the academic year 2023–24, the question paper formats for Class 9 and Class 11 are prepared according to the changes made in the textbooks regarding the reduced syllabus by NCERT.

In the said detail, based on the content of the cancelled or deleted chapters of Class-9 by the Gujarat State School Textbook Board, Gandhinagar, the question paper pattern (પ્રશ્નપત્રનું પરિરૂપ), weightage, and sample question papers of the below-mentioned subjects of Class-9 have been prepared by the experts:

Mathematics

Science

Hindi

English

Urdu

GSEB also said, “All the secondary and higher secondary schools under the jurisdiction are requested to send the information and implement it well.”

Students can check and download the revised GSEB Class 9 model papers 2024 based on the latest textbooks. These GSEB Class 9 sample papers will not have topics that have been deleted from the textbooks and follow a new exam pattern.

GSEB Gujarat Board Model Test Paper 2024: Notification

Steps to Download GSEB Class 9 Sample Papers 2024

Step 1: Visit www.gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage of Gujarat Board, click on the tab named 'School Website'.

Step 3: It will direct you to a new window where all the GSEB notifications are available.

Step 4: Search for પ્રશ્નપત્ર of sample question paper 2024.

Step 5: Click on the link and download the PDF

GSEB Gujarat Board Class 9th Model Test Paper 2024

Below are the direct links to GSEB Class 9 model test papers for all the subjects. These GSEB Class 9 sample papers are for the academic year 2023–24, which follows the revised textbooks. In these Gujarat Board Class 9 model papers 2024 students will find the format of the question paper (પ્રશ્નપત્રનું પરિરૂપ), the structure of the question paper (પ્રશ્નપત્રનું માળખું), and the blueprint for the annual examination 2024. Check and download these નમૂનાનું પ્રશ્નપત્ર 2024 for all GSEB Class 9 subjects.

