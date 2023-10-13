Gujarat Board 10th 12th 2024 Exam Schedule: Download GSEB 2024 Date Sheet PDF

“Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Gandhinagar List of Class-10th (SSC), Sanskrit Prathama and Class-12th (HSC) Science Stream and General Stream, Higher Uttara Banayadi Stream, Vocational Stream, Sanskrit Madhyamya Exam March - 2024 To be conducted from 11/03/2024 to 26/03/2024, the program of this examination has been placed on the board's website www.gseb.org, which all students, parents and school principals should take note of.”