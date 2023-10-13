Gujarat Board 10th 12th 2024 Exam Schedule: Download GSEB 2024 Date Sheet PDF

Gujarat Board Date Sheet 2024: GSEB (Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board) has released its exam schedule for the year 2024. The release was done on 13 October 2023 for SSCE and HSCE examinations. The GSEB Exam Schedule 2024 comprise of combined dates for માધ્યમિક શાળાંત પ્રમાણપત્ર પરીક્ષા (SSCE) and ઉચ્ચતર માધ્યમિક પ્રમાણપત્ર પરીક્ષા (HSCE) ધોરણ-12. Check and download the board exam date 2024 GSEB class 10 and Class 12.
GSEB Time Table 2024
Gurajat Board notice on GSEB Class 10 and 12 date sheet 2024.
“Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Gandhinagar List of Class-10th (SSC), Sanskrit Prathama and Class-12th (HSC) Science Stream and General Stream, Higher Uttara Banayadi Stream, Vocational Stream, Sanskrit Madhyamya Exam March - 2024 To be conducted from 11/03/2024 to 26/03/2024, the program of this examination has been placed on the board's website www.gseb.org, which all students, parents and school principals should take note of.”
www.gseb.org Time Table Details 2024
Board
GSEB (Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board)
Official Website
www.gseb.org
Exam
Matriculation
Intermediate
Class
Class 10
Class 12
Item
GSEB SSC Exam Datesheet 2024
GSEB HSC Exam Datesheet 2024
GSEB Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2024 Release Date
October 13, 2023
GSEB Class 10, 12 Exam 2024 Start Date
March 11, 2024
GSEB Class 10, 12 Exam 2024 End Date
March 26, 2023
March-2024 Exam Schedule for Regular Repeater/Special Candidates of Science Stream
Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Exam Time Table 2024
Students can check the table below to know the board exam dates of the GSEB SSC exams 2024:
Gujarat Board GSEB HSC Exam Time Table 2024
