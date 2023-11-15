GSEB Class 10 Maths Model Paper 2023-2024: Download FREE PDF

Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10th Maths Model Paper 2024: The Gujarat Board of Secondary Education, Gandhinagar (GSEB) has published the Maths ગણિત model paper for 2023-24 board examinations of class 10. These GSEB SSC Class 10 ગણિત model paper 2024 can be accessed on gseb.org. In this article, we have provided the direct download link of Gujarat Board Class 10 Maths Standard and Maths Basic Model Paper 2024 PDF.
GSEB Class 10 Maths Standard Model Papers 2023-24
First, check the question paper format for the 2024 GSEB Maths Standard exam:
|
Section
|
Question Type
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks for each Question
|
Total Marks
|
Section A
|
Objective Questions
|
16
|
1
|
16
|
Section B
|
Short Answer Questions
|
10
|
2
|
20
|
Section C
|
Short Answer Questions
|
8
|
3
|
24
|
Section D
|
Long Questions
|
5
|
4
|
20
.
.
.
GSEB Class 10 Maths Basic Model Papers 2023-24
First, check the question paper format for the 2024 GSEB Maths Basic exam:
|
Section
|
Question Type
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks for each Question
|
Total Marks
|
Section A
|
Objective Questions
|
16
|
1
|
16
|
Section B
|
Short Answer Questions
|
10
|
2
|
20
|
Section C
|
Short Answer Questions
|
8
|
3
|
24
|
Section D
|
Long Questions
|
5
|
4
|
20
.
.
.
Download GSEB SSC ગણિત Model Paper 2024 PDF
|
GSEB Class 10 Model Question Paper Maths Standard 2024 PDF Download
|
GSEB Class 10 Model Question Paper Maths Basic 2024 PDF Download
Related:
Gujarat Board Class 10 Model Papers 2023-2024