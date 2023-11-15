GSEB Class 10 Maths Model Paper 2023-2024: Download FREE PDF

Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10th Maths Model Paper 2024: The Gujarat Board of Secondary Education, Gandhinagar (GSEB) has published the Maths ગણિત model paper for 2023-24 board examinations of class 10. These GSEB SSC Class 10 ગણિત model paper 2024 can be accessed on gseb.org. In this article, we have provided the direct download link of Gujarat Board Class 10 Maths Standard and Maths Basic Model Paper 2024 PDF. 

GSEB Class 10 Maths Standard Model Papers 2023-24

First, check the question paper format for the 2024 GSEB Maths Standard exam:

Section

Question Type

Number of Questions

Marks for each Question

Total Marks

Section A 

Objective Questions

16

1

16

Section B

Short Answer Questions

10

2

20

Section C

Short Answer Questions

8

3

24

Section D

Long Questions

5

4

20

GSEB Class 10 Model Question Paper Maths Standard 2024 PDF Download

GSEB Class 10 Model Question Paper Maths Standard 2024 PDF Download

GSEB Class 10 Maths Basic Model Papers 2023-24

First, check the question paper format for the 2024 GSEB Maths Basic exam:

Section

Question Type

Number of Questions

Marks for each Question

Total Marks

Section A 

Objective Questions

16

1

16

Section B

Short Answer Questions

10

2

20

Section C

Short Answer Questions

8

3

24

Section D

Long Questions

5

4

20

GSEB Class 10 Model Question Paper Maths Basic 2024 PDF Download

GSEB Class 10 Model Question Paper Maths Basic 2024 PDF Download

Download GSEB SSC ગણિત Model Paper 2024 PDF

GSEB Class 10 Model Question Paper Maths Standard 2024 PDF Download

GSEB Class 10 Model Question Paper Maths Basic 2024 PDF Download

