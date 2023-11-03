GSEB Class 12 Syllabus 2023-2024: Gujarat HSC Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Gujarat Board GSEB 12th Syllabus: The GSEB Class 12th syllabus has been released. Students can check and download free PDFs from here for the GSEB Science and General stream.

Gujarat Board Class 12 Syllabus 2024: GBSE is the state board of Gujarat that takes care of education-related implementation and awareness. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) releases the HSC syllabus every year for students and teachers to follow to complete the academic year. The GSEB HSC syllabus 2023–24 for science and general streams has been released by the Gujarat Board. This GSEB 12th syllabus 2024 should be with students to know the revised parts in every subject.

In this article, students will get the 2023–24 Gujarat Board Class 12 syllabus PDF for free download. The PDFs were released by GSEB in Gujarati (except English). Check out and download the GSEB Class 12 syllabus 2023–24 here.

GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24

GSEB has released the 2023-24 syllabus for Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12. Here you will get direct links for GSEB Class 12th Syllabus 2023-24 for the Science and General stream. English is the common subject in all streams thus will have the same syllabus for the Science and General streams of GSEB.

GSEB HSC Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24: Science Stream

GSEB HSC Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24: General Stream

GSEB HSC Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24: Common Subject

GSEB Gujarat HSC Board 2024 Overview

Below is the table to explain some of the key highlights of GSEB. Read them carefully for clarification related GSEB HSC exam 2024.

Full Exam Name Gujarat Board Higher Secondary School Certificate Short Exam Name GSEB Class 12th Conducting Body Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) Frequency of Conduct Once a year Exam Level Intermediate Languages English, Gujarati +1 More Mode of Application Offline/Online Mode of Exam Offline Exam Duration 3 Hours 15 Minutes

NCERT Class 12 Deleted Content

As per the GSEB notice “શૈક્ષણિક વર્ષ-૨૦૨૩-૨૪ માટે NCERT દ્વારા ઘટાડેલ અભ્યાસક્રમ સંદર્ભે પાઠ્યપુસ્તકોમાં થયેલ ફેરફાર અન્વયે તૈયાર કરેલ ધો-૧૦ અને ધો-૧૨ના પ્રશ્નપત્ર પરિરૂપ મોકલવા બાબત.” It means “For the academic year 2023-24, the question papers of Class 10 and Class 12 prepared according to the changes made in the textbooks regarding the reduced syllabus by NCERT are to be sent.”

Thus, students should be aware of what parts are now dropped from the NCERT Class 12 textbooks to avoid investing their time in preparing for deleted chapters or topics. Click on the link below to learn what topics have been deleted from the NCERT Class 12 Textbooks.

