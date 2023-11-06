GSEB Class 12 Statistics Syllabus 2023-2024: Gujarat HSC Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Gujarat Board GSEB 12th Statistics Syllabus: Here, the Gujarat Board GSEB Class 12 Statistics Syllabus has been presented for the current academic session 2023-2024. Also, a PDF download link for the same has been attached for your reference.

Gujarat Board Class 12 Statistics Syllabus 2024: This article brings to you Gujarat Board Class 12 Statistics Syllabus 2023-2024 along with a PDF download link for the same. The GSEB Class 12 Statistics syllabus is to inform students about the chapters and topics to be studied for Gujarat Board Exam 2024. The PDF link will help you save the syllabus for future reference. You might have to often refer to the syllabus to keep checking the chapters, and topics, and build an overall preparation strategy to crack the GSEB Class 12 Board Exam with high marks.

The syllabus also known as the curriculum is the first step in your exam preparation process. No preparation can begin without knowing the content to be studied. Since the most basic step also happens to be the most crucial one, students should not skip it. Checking the syllabus also lays the foundation for your preparation, the better you understand what has to be studied, the better you can prepare for the exam. Students can also check the links to other Gujarat Board syllabuses to ensure an overall good percentage in the exam.

Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Statistics Course Structure 2023-2024

The course structure for Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Statistics has been presented below in the following table. Through this table, students will be able to know in detail about their course, examination, and such details.

Exam Name GSEB HSC Class 12 Board Exam Exam Conducting Body Gujarat Board Subject name Statistics Subject Code 135 No. of divisions 5 Total Marks 100 Time Duration 3 hours 15 minutes

How to download GSEB Class 12 Statistics Syllabus 2023-2024

The procedure to download the GSEB Class 12 Statistics syllabus 2023-2024 has been attached here. Students can follow the step-wise process of downloading the GSEB Class 12 Statistics syllabus.

Step 1: Go to the Gujarat Board’s official website

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘Board Website’

Step 3: You will find a news section with a scroll option. In case you are comfortable with reading in Gujarati, continue scrolling until you come across an option ‘Unit Test Syllabus Std 11 and 12 General Stream’

Step 4: For those who can’t understand the Gujarati language, you can convert the language into English by clicking on the right side of your moving pad/mouse. After that, click on Translate to English option.

Step 5: A PDF appears as soon as you click on the unit syllabus tab

Step 6: Scroll to the bottom of the PDF to find Statistics Syllabus

Step 7: Download the PDF using the downward arrow present at the right top of the screen.

Step 8: However, the best method of downloading the syllabus would be to use the PDF download link attached to the article.

GSEB Class 12 Statistics Syllabus 2023-2024

To download the GSEB HSC Class 12 Statistics Syllabus 2023-2024, click on the link below

