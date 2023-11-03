GSEB Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-2024: Gujarat HSC Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Gujarat Board GSEB 12th Psychology Syllabus: Here, Gujarat Board GSEB Class 12 Psychology Syllabus has been presented for the current academic session 2023-2024. Also, a PDF download link for the same has been attached for your reference

Gujarat Board Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2024

Students can have a look at the course structure and download the procedure to further add to their knowledge.

Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Psychology Couse Structure 2023-2024

GSEB Class 12 Psychology course structure has been attached here for Class 12 students of the Gujarat Board. All the GSEB 2024 aspirants are advised to check the course structure to know in detail about the course guidelines and more.

Exam Name GSEB HSC Class 12 Board Exam Exam Conducting Body Gujarat Board Subject name Economics Subject Code 141 No. of divisions 5 Marks distribution 1st- 30 2nd- 31 3rd- 31 4th- 30 5th- 31 Total Marks 100 Time Duration 3 hours 15 minutes

How to download GSEB Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-2024

The step-wise instructions to download the GSEB Class 12 Psychology Syllabus have been presented below for students of the 2023-2024 batch. The Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Psychology syllabus PDf download link will assist you in preparing for the examinations.

Step 1: Go to the Gujarat Board’s official website

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘Board Website’

Step 3: You will find a news section with a scroll option. In case you are comfortable with reading in Gujarati, continue scrolling until you come across an option ‘Unit Test Syllabus Std 11 and 12 General Stream’

Step 4: For those who can’t understand Gujarati language, you can convert the language into English by clicking on the right side of your moving pad/mouse. After that, click on Translate to English option.

Step 5: A PDF appears as soon as you click on the unit syllabus tab

Step 6: Scroll to the bottom of the PDF to find Psychology Syllabus

Step 7: Download the PDF using the downward arrow present at the right top of the screen.

GSEB Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-2024

To download the GSEB HSC Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-2024, click on the link below

