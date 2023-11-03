GSEB Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2023-2024: Gujarat HSC Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Gujarat Board GSEB 12th Economics Syllabus: Here, Gujarat Board GSEB Class 12 Economics Syllabus has been presented for the current academic session 2023-2024. Also, a PDF download link for the same has been attached for your reference

Gujarat Board Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2024: The Gujarat Board of Secondary Education (GBSE) has published the syllabus for all subjects of Class 12 on its official website. These study materials are provided by the education board to guide students in understanding the exam and strengthening their preparation as per the needs and demands of the question paper. Here, students can find the GSEB HSC Economics syllabus 2023-2024 along with a PDF download link, to save the syllabus for future use.

GSEB HSC Class 12 Board exams are underway in the early months of 2024. Since we are standing just 5-6 months away from the exam, it is time for students to start with their preparation and in fact enter the last stage of their preparation where their focus should be on covering the entire syllabus with detailed and exhaustive practice of the questions and answers. Economics is a subject with lots of details and concepts to cover, thus a strong and determined preparation is required to get good scores in the annual examinations.

Gujarat Board Class 12 Economics Course Structure

The course structure for GSEB HSC Class 12 Economics is present here for the current academic year 2023-2024. The Gujarat Board Economics exam paper details and relevant details related to the course have been presented in the table below.

Exam Name GSEB HSC Class 12 Board Exam Exam Conducting Body Gujarat Board Subject name Economics No. of divisions 5 Marks distribution 1st- 30 2nd- 31 3rd- 31 4th- 30 5th- 31 Total Marks 100 Time Duration 3 hours 15 minutes

How to download GSEB Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2023-2024

To download the Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Economics Syllabus for academic session 2023-2024, check the step-wise procedure attached below. These steps will guide you in downloading the Economics Syllabus for free.

Step 1: Go to the Gujarat Board’s official website

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘Board Website’

Step 3: You will find a news section with a scroll option. In case you are comfortable with reading in Gujarati, continue scrolling until you come across an option ‘Unit Test Syllabus Std 11 and 12 General Stream’

Step 4: For those who can’t understand the Gujarati language, you can convert the language into English by clicking on the right side of your moving pad/mouse. After that, click on Translate to English option.

Step 5: A PDF appears as soon as you click on the unit syllabus tab

Step 6: Scroll through the PDf to find the Economics Syllabus

Step 7: Download the PDF using the downward arrow present at the right top of the screen.

GSEB Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2023-2024

Get here, the Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Economics Syllabus for the current academic year 2023-2024. This will guide you in appropriate and effective preparation for the examination.

To download the GSEB HSC Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2023-2024, click on the link below