GSEB Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-2024: Gujarat HSC Exam Pattern  and Marking Scheme

Gujarat Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the 2023–24 syllabus for Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12. Students can find the syllabus PDF on the official website of GSEB. The highlight of the 2023–24 GSEB Class 12 syllabus is that it follows the revised NCERT textbooks, so students will see some of the topics deleted from the syllabus. GSEB released the syllabus in two PDFs, one for Classes 9 and 10, and the other for Classes 11 and 12. The GSEB Class 11 and 12 syllabus is divided into science and general streams. But language subjects like English, Hindi, etc. follow the same syllabus for both streams.

Here, students will get the latest GSEB HSC English syllabus for 2023–2024. The Class 12 students should follow this Gujarat Board Class 12 English syllabus to prepare for the final exams. Check and download the GSEB 12th English syllabus and paper pattern 2023–24.

GSEB HSC Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-24

Evaluation based on question Bank 2023-24

SUBJECT: 006 - ENGLISH FL 

SYLLABUS OF STANDARD 12

SR.

NO

UNIT

TEST

DATE

STANDARD

SYLLABUS

UNITS AND CONTENTS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FIRST

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20/07/2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UPTO 15 JULY,

2023

FLAMINGO

1. The Last Lesson

2. Lost Spring

Poem: 1. My Mother at Sixty-six

VISTAS

1. The Third Level

GRAMMAR

· Idioms and Phrases

COMPOSITION

· Email Writing

· Report Writing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SECOND

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18/08/23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

UPTO

15 AUGUST,

2023

FLAMINGO

3. Deep Water Poem: 2. Keeping Quiet VISTAS

2. The Tiger King

GRAMMAR

· Figures of Speech

· Transformation of Sentences

COMPOSITION

· Paraphrasing

 

 

 

 

 

3.

 

 

 

 

 

THIRD

 

 

 

 

 

21/09/2023

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

UPTO 15

SEPTEMBER, 2023

FLAMINGO

4.. The Rattrap

VISTAS

3. Journey to the End of the World

GRAMMAR

· Rectification of Errors

· Direct Indirect Speech

COMPOSITION

Job Application

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FOURTH

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

21/12/2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UPTO 15

DECEMBER, 2023

FLAMINGO

6. Poets and Pancakes Poem: 4 A Roadside Stand VISTAS

5.. On the Face of it

GRAMMAR

· Figures of Speech

COMPOSITION

· Data Interpretation

· Speech Writing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FIFTH

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18/01/2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

 

UPTO

15 JANUARY.

2024

FLAMINGO

7. The Interview

8. Going Places

Poem: 5. Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers

VISTAS

6. Memories of Childhood

GRAMMAR

· Transformation of Sentences

COMPOSITION

· Essay Writing

Evaluation based on question Bank-2023-24

Subject :- English(013)

Syllabus

Sr.

No.

Unit

Test

Date of

Exam

Std.

Syllabus

Topics

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

First

 

 

 

 

20/07/2023

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

Till 15th July

Unit-1 Read-1 Can You Install Love?

Unit-1 Read-2 Sunrise on the Kangchenjunga(Poem) Unit-2 Read-1 Unforgettable Walt Disney

Unit-2 Read-2 Shaper Shaped(Poem) Short Notes, Supp. Reading:1,2,3,4

Do as directed, Email Writing/Report Writing

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

Second

 

 

 

18/08/2023

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

Till 15th August

Unit-3 Read-1 Manage Your Stress

Unit-3 Read-2 Stress Control Exercises Supp. Reading:5,6,7,8

News Clipping, Indirect Speech Speech Writing

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

Third

 

 

 

21/09/2023

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

Till 15th September

Unit-4 Read-1 The Adjustment

Unit-4 Read-2 Blind, Deaf Fish(Poem) Supp. Reading:9,10,11,12

Summary Writing Complete the Sentences Paragraph Writing

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

 

Fourth

 

 

 

 

 

21/12/2023

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

Till 15th December

Unit-5 Read-1 Ants

Unit-5 Read-2 No Men Are Foreign(Poem) Unit-6 Read-1 Strike Against War

Unit-7 Read-1 Monkey’s Paw Unit-7 Read-2 Sojourner Truth Unit-8 Read-1 For Youth Supp. Reading:13,14,15,16,17

Jumble Sentence, Information Transfer

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

Fifth

 

 

 

18/01/2024

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

Till 15th January

Unit-8 Read-2 The Heaven of Freedom(Poem)

Unit-9 Headache

Supp. Reading:18,19,20 News Clipping

Correct the Sentence(MCQ) & Complete the Sentences Email Writing/Report Writing
GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-24

