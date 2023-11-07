GSEB Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-2024: Gujarat HSC Exam Pattern  and Marking Scheme

Gujarat Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the 2023–24 syllabus for Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12. Students can find the syllabus PDF on the official website of GSEB. The highlight of the 2023–24 GSEB Class 12 syllabus is that it follows the revised NCERT textbooks, so students will see some of the topics deleted from the syllabus. GSEB released the syllabus in two PDFs, one for Classes 9 and 10, and the other for Classes 11 and 12. The GSEB Class 11 and 12 syllabus is divided into science and general streams. But language subjects like English, Hindi, etc. follow the same syllabus for both streams.
Here, students will get the latest GSEB HSC English syllabus for 2023–2024. The Class 12 students should follow this Gujarat Board Class 12 English syllabus to prepare for the final exams. Check and download the GSEB 12th English syllabus and paper pattern 2023–24.
GSEB HSC Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-24
|
Evaluation based on question Bank 2023-24
|
SUBJECT: 006 - ENGLISH FL
SYLLABUS OF STANDARD 12
|
SR.
NO
|
UNIT
TEST
|
DATE
|
STANDARD
|
SYLLABUS
|
UNITS AND CONTENTS
|
1.
|
FIRST
|
20/07/2023
|
12
|
UPTO 15 JULY,
2023
|
FLAMINGO
1. The Last Lesson
2. Lost Spring
Poem: 1. My Mother at Sixty-six
VISTAS
1. The Third Level
GRAMMAR
· Idioms and Phrases
COMPOSITION
· Email Writing
· Report Writing
|
2.
|
SECOND
|
18/08/23
|
12
|
UPTO
15 AUGUST,
2023
|
FLAMINGO
3. Deep Water Poem: 2. Keeping Quiet VISTAS
2. The Tiger King
GRAMMAR
· Figures of Speech
· Transformation of Sentences
COMPOSITION
· Paraphrasing
|
3.
|
THIRD
|
21/09/2023
|
12
|
UPTO 15
SEPTEMBER, 2023
|
FLAMINGO
4.. The Rattrap
VISTAS
3. Journey to the End of the World
GRAMMAR
· Rectification of Errors
· Direct Indirect Speech
COMPOSITION
Job Application
|
4.
|
FOURTH
|
21/12/2023
|
12
|
UPTO 15
DECEMBER, 2023
|
FLAMINGO
6. Poets and Pancakes Poem: 4 A Roadside Stand VISTAS
5.. On the Face of it
GRAMMAR
· Figures of Speech
COMPOSITION
· Data Interpretation
· Speech Writing
|
5.
|
FIFTH
|
18/01/2024
|
12
|
UPTO
15 JANUARY.
2024
|
FLAMINGO
7. The Interview
8. Going Places
Poem: 5. Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers
VISTAS
6. Memories of Childhood
GRAMMAR
· Transformation of Sentences
COMPOSITION
· Essay Writing
|
Evaluation based on question Bank-2023-24
|
Subject :- English(013)
|
Syllabus
|
Sr.
No.
|
Unit
Test
|
Date of
Exam
|
Std.
|
Syllabus
|
Topics
|
1
|
First
|
20/07/2023
|
12
|
Till 15th July
|
Unit-1 Read-1 Can You Install Love?
Unit-1 Read-2 Sunrise on the Kangchenjunga(Poem) Unit-2 Read-1 Unforgettable Walt Disney
Unit-2 Read-2 Shaper Shaped(Poem) Short Notes, Supp. Reading:1,2,3,4
Do as directed, Email Writing/Report Writing
|
2
|
Second
|
18/08/2023
|
12
|
Till 15th August
|
Unit-3 Read-1 Manage Your Stress
Unit-3 Read-2 Stress Control Exercises Supp. Reading:5,6,7,8
News Clipping, Indirect Speech Speech Writing
|
3
|
Third
|
21/09/2023
|
12
|
Till 15th September
|
Unit-4 Read-1 The Adjustment
Unit-4 Read-2 Blind, Deaf Fish(Poem) Supp. Reading:9,10,11,12
Summary Writing Complete the Sentences Paragraph Writing
|
4
|
Fourth
|
21/12/2023
|
12
|
Till 15th December
|
Unit-5 Read-1 Ants
Unit-5 Read-2 No Men Are Foreign(Poem) Unit-6 Read-1 Strike Against War
Unit-7 Read-1 Monkey’s Paw Unit-7 Read-2 Sojourner Truth Unit-8 Read-1 For Youth Supp. Reading:13,14,15,16,17
Jumble Sentence, Information Transfer
|
5
|
Fifth
|
18/01/2024
|
12
|
Till 15th January
|
Unit-8 Read-2 The Heaven of Freedom(Poem)
Unit-9 Headache
Supp. Reading:18,19,20 News Clipping
Correct the Sentence(MCQ) & Complete the Sentences Email Writing/Report Writing
|GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-24
