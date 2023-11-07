GSEB Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-2024: Gujarat HSC Exam Pattern  and Marking Scheme

Gujarat Board GSEB 12th English Syllabus: The GSEB Class 12th English syllabus 2023-24 has been released. Students can check and download free PDFs from here for the GSEB Science and General stream.

Gujarat Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the 2023–24 syllabus for Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12. Students can find the syllabus PDF on the official website of GSEB. The highlight of the 2023–24 GSEB Class 12 syllabus is that it follows the revised NCERT textbooks, so students will see some of the topics deleted from the syllabus. GSEB released the syllabus in two PDFs, one for Classes 9 and 10, and the other for Classes 11 and 12. The GSEB Class 11 and 12 syllabus is divided into science and general streams. But language subjects like English, Hindi, etc. follow the same syllabus for both streams.

Here, students will get the latest GSEB HSC English syllabus for 2023–2024. The Class 12 students should follow this Gujarat Board Class 12 English syllabus to prepare for the final exams. Check and download the GSEB 12th English syllabus and paper pattern 2023–24.

GSEB HSC Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-24

Evaluation based on question Bank 2023-24 SUBJECT: 006 - ENGLISH FL SYLLABUS OF STANDARD 12 SR. NO UNIT TEST DATE STANDARD SYLLABUS UNITS AND CONTENTS 1. FIRST 20/07/2023 12 UPTO 15 JULY, 2023 FLAMINGO 1. The Last Lesson 2. Lost Spring Poem: 1. My Mother at Sixty-six VISTAS 1. The Third Level GRAMMAR · Idioms and Phrases COMPOSITION · Email Writing · Report Writing 2. SECOND 18/08/23 12 UPTO 15 AUGUST, 2023 FLAMINGO 3. Deep Water Poem: 2. Keeping Quiet VISTAS 2. The Tiger King GRAMMAR · Figures of Speech · Transformation of Sentences COMPOSITION · Paraphrasing 3. THIRD 21/09/2023 12 UPTO 15 SEPTEMBER, 2023 FLAMINGO 4.. The Rattrap VISTAS 3. Journey to the End of the World GRAMMAR · Rectification of Errors · Direct Indirect Speech COMPOSITION Job Application

4. FOURTH 21/12/2023 12 UPTO 15 DECEMBER, 2023 FLAMINGO 6. Poets and Pancakes Poem: 4 A Roadside Stand VISTAS 5.. On the Face of it GRAMMAR · Figures of Speech COMPOSITION · Data Interpretation · Speech Writing 5. FIFTH 18/01/2024 12 UPTO 15 JANUARY. 2024 FLAMINGO 7. The Interview 8. Going Places Poem: 5. Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers VISTAS 6. Memories of Childhood GRAMMAR · Transformation of Sentences COMPOSITION · Essay Writing

Evaluation based on question Bank-2023-24 Subject :- English(013) Syllabus Sr. No. Unit Test Date of Exam Std. Syllabus Topics 1 First 20/07/2023 12 Till 15th July Unit-1 Read-1 Can You Install Love? Unit-1 Read-2 Sunrise on the Kangchenjunga(Poem) Unit-2 Read-1 Unforgettable Walt Disney Unit-2 Read-2 Shaper Shaped(Poem) Short Notes, Supp. Reading:1,2,3,4 Do as directed, Email Writing/Report Writing 2 Second 18/08/2023 12 Till 15th August Unit-3 Read-1 Manage Your Stress Unit-3 Read-2 Stress Control Exercises Supp. Reading:5,6,7,8 News Clipping, Indirect Speech Speech Writing 3 Third 21/09/2023 12 Till 15th September Unit-4 Read-1 The Adjustment Unit-4 Read-2 Blind, Deaf Fish(Poem) Supp. Reading:9,10,11,12 Summary Writing Complete the Sentences Paragraph Writing 4 Fourth 21/12/2023 12 Till 15th December Unit-5 Read-1 Ants Unit-5 Read-2 No Men Are Foreign(Poem) Unit-6 Read-1 Strike Against War Unit-7 Read-1 Monkey’s Paw Unit-7 Read-2 Sojourner Truth Unit-8 Read-1 For Youth Supp. Reading:13,14,15,16,17 Jumble Sentence, Information Transfer

5 Fifth 18/01/2024 12 Till 15th January Unit-8 Read-2 The Heaven of Freedom(Poem) Unit-9 Headache Supp. Reading:18,19,20 News Clipping Correct the Sentence(MCQ) & Complete the Sentences Email Writing/Report Writing

Also Check:

Related:

GSEB Gujarat Board Class 9 Model Test Paper 2024