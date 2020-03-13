Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 135 Managerial posts in Civil and Systems|Apply Online

Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020: Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Chief General Manager / General Manager (Civil), Additional General Manager, Manager, Senior Engineer, Surveyor and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 3 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020: 12 March 2020

Last date for submission of online application for Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020: 3 April 2020

Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Chief General Manager / General Manager (Civil) – 4 Posts

Additional General Manager (Civil Design / Track) – 3 Posts

Joint General Manager (Civil / Underground), Senior Deputy General Manager (Civil), Deputy General Manager (Civil/QA/QC/Safety/ - Multi-Modal Integration (Transport Planning) – 10 Posts

Manager (Civil/Architect/Multi-Modal Integration (Transport Planning), Asst. Manager (Civil/Alignment Expert/Civil)/Multi Modal Integration (Transport Planning) – 24 Posts

Sr. Engineer (Civil) – 30 Posts

Surveyor (Civil) – 6 Posts

Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be B.E/B.Tech (Civil) engineering graduate from a Govt. recognized University. Candidates can check details related to educational qualification in the given link of official notification PDF.

Gujarat Metro Managerial Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Chief General Manager/GM (Civil) – 55 years

AGM (Civil Design / Track) – 53 years

JGM (Civil / Underground) – 50 years

Senior Deputy General Manager (Civil) – 48 years

Deputy General Manager – 45 years

Manager - 40 years

Assistant Manager – 32 years

Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online for Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020 on or before 3 April 2020. Candidates can keep a copy of the finally submitted online application form for future reference.