Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 135 Managerial posts in Civil and Systems|Apply Online

Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020 Notification is out for 135 Managerial posts in Civil and Systems. Check details here.

Mar 13, 2020 11:16 IST
Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020: Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Chief General Manager / General Manager (Civil), Additional General Manager, Manager, Senior Engineer, Surveyor and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 3 April 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application for Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020: 12 March 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application for Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020: 3 April 2020

Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Chief General Manager / General Manager (Civil) – 4 Posts
  • Additional General Manager (Civil Design / Track) – 3 Posts
  • Joint General Manager (Civil / Underground), Senior Deputy General Manager (Civil), Deputy General Manager (Civil/QA/QC/Safety/ - Multi-Modal Integration (Transport Planning) – 10 Posts
  • Manager (Civil/Architect/Multi-Modal Integration (Transport Planning), Asst. Manager (Civil/Alignment Expert/Civil)/Multi Modal Integration (Transport Planning) – 24 Posts
  • Sr. Engineer (Civil) – 30 Posts
  • Surveyor (Civil) – 6 Posts

Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate must be B.E/B.Tech (Civil) engineering graduate from a Govt. recognized University. Candidates can check details related to educational qualification in the given link of official notification PDF.

Gujarat Metro Managerial Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

  • Chief General Manager/GM (Civil) – 55 years
  • AGM (Civil Design / Track) – 53 years
  • JGM (Civil / Underground) – 50 years
  •  Senior Deputy General Manager (Civil) – 48 years
  •  Deputy General Manager – 45 years
  • Manager  - 40 years
  • Assistant Manager – 32 years

Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online for Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020 on or before 3 April 2020. Candidates can keep a copy of the finally submitted online application form for future reference.

