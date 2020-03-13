Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 135 Managerial posts in Civil and Systems|Apply Online

Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020: Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Chief General Manager / General Manager (Civil), Additional General Manager, Manager, Senior Engineer, Surveyor and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 3 April 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application for Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020: 12 March 2020
- Last date for submission of online application for Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020: 3 April 2020
Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Chief General Manager / General Manager (Civil) – 4 Posts
- Additional General Manager (Civil Design / Track) – 3 Posts
- Joint General Manager (Civil / Underground), Senior Deputy General Manager (Civil), Deputy General Manager (Civil/QA/QC/Safety/ - Multi-Modal Integration (Transport Planning) – 10 Posts
- Manager (Civil/Architect/Multi-Modal Integration (Transport Planning), Asst. Manager (Civil/Alignment Expert/Civil)/Multi Modal Integration (Transport Planning) – 24 Posts
- Sr. Engineer (Civil) – 30 Posts
- Surveyor (Civil) – 6 Posts
Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate must be B.E/B.Tech (Civil) engineering graduate from a Govt. recognized University. Candidates can check details related to educational qualification in the given link of official notification PDF.
Gujarat Metro Managerial Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Chief General Manager/GM (Civil) – 55 years
- AGM (Civil Design / Track) – 53 years
- JGM (Civil / Underground) – 50 years
- Senior Deputy General Manager (Civil) – 48 years
- Deputy General Manager – 45 years
- Manager - 40 years
- Assistant Manager – 32 years
Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF
How to apply for Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online for Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020 on or before 3 April 2020. Candidates can keep a copy of the finally submitted online application form for future reference.