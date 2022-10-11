Gujarat Teaching Assistant Recruitment 2022: 2600 Vacancies Will Be Filled Soon

Gujarat Teaching Assistant Recruitment 2022: Gujarat's government will soon release the notification for the recruitment of Teaching Assistants. A total of 2600 vacancies will be filled for the said post. Recently, Jitu Vaghani, Cabinet Minister of Education, Science & Technology, tweeted that the state government will recruit 2600 Teaching Assistants '2,600 વિદ્યાસહાયકોની ભરતી કરવાનો રાજ્ય સરકારનો નિર્ણય'. Detailed notification regarding the same will be uploaded soon.

The recruitment will be done at Primary Level and Upper Primary Level. In this, recruitment will be done for different subjects. According to Mr Vaghani, 1000 vacancies are available for Primary Class Level, i.e. 1st to 5th and 1600 vacancies for Upper Primary Level, i.e. 6th to 8th. The government will hire candidates for different subjects at Upper Primary Class Level. Out of the total, 750 vacancies will be filled for Maths and Science Teachers. At the same time, 250 candidates will be recruited for other languages and 600 posts for social science subjects.

Aspirants will be able to check details regarding educational qualifications, age limit, application procedure and selection process in the detailed notification. At present, it has been told in the notice that in this vacancy, a widow will benefit 5 per cent in the selection process.