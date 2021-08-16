HAL MT Result 2021 Out @hal-india.co.in: Download Design Trainee / Management Trainee Selection List for Interview

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has uploaded the result of the Online Selection Test for the posts of Design Trainee / Management Trainee (Technical). Candidates appeared in HAL Exam on 12 August and 13 August 2021 can download the HAL Result on hal-india.co.in.

HAL MT Result 2021: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has uploaded the result of the Online Selection Test for the posts of Design Trainee / Management Trainee (Technical). Candidates appeared in HAL Exam on 12 August and 13 August 2021 can download the HAL Result from the official website of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited i.e. hal-india.co.in.

HAL MT Result Link is given below. The candidates can download the result for DT Aeronautical, Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical and MTs Computer Scienc, Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Metallurgy.

HAL MT Result Download PDF Link

Shortlisted candidates will now appear for interview. HAL MT Interview Date, Time and Venue will be announced at HAL Website (www.hal-india.co.in) shortly.

How to Download HAL MT Result 2021 ?