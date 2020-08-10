Study at Home
Hans Raj College (DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

DU aspirants aiming of pursuing their undergraduate studies in the Hans Raj college via the DU 2020 admissions can find all about the cut-off of Hans Raj College 2020, admission process, fee structure here.

Aug 10, 2020 18:00 IST
Hans Raj College Cut-Off 2020: Among the top colleges in the University of Delhi’s North Campus, aspirants can expect the cut off of Hans Raj college 2020 to be true to its weight. Every year thousands of students aim to make it to one among the best colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi, Hans Raj college. Known for its quality education and distinguished faculty, Hans Raj colege has been home to many notable alumni over the decades. Soon after the registration and application for DU 2020 admission is complete, the Hans Raj College cut off 2020 will be released. Along with the official website of the university of Delhi, the cut off for Hans Raj College 2020 will also be published on the official website of the college. Aspirants vying for admission in this prestigious institution can read the article below to find all about the Hans Raj college 2020 cut off, cut off trends of the previous year, admission procedure, fee structure, facilities and more. 

Hans Raj College Cut Off 2020 - Important Dates

Events

Dates*

Last date of Application

31st August 2020

Hans Raj College first cutoff list

To be notified

Hans Raj College second cutoff list

To be notified

Hans Raj College third cutoff list

To be notified

Hans Raj College fourth cutoff list

To be notified

Hans Raj College fifth cutoff list

To be notified

Hans Raj College Cut-off 2020 - Details

The individual departments at the college are responsible for determining the Hans Raj College 2020 for the different courses. The cut-off of Hans Raj college 2020 will be released course-wise based on  the ‘Best-of-Four’ rule specified in the UG admission norms by the University of Delhi. Candidates’ marks in their qualifying or Class 12 exam will be used for the determination of the ‘Best-of-four’ marks. A range of popular courses in the fields of Humanities, Sciences and for the merit-based admission process are being offered by the Hans Raj College.

Aspirants must note that several factors such as number of available seats, number of applicants, etc., will govern the cut off of Hans Raj College 2020 To provide aspirants with an idea of what they can expect from Hans Raj College cut off 2020, cut off trends of the most popular courses in the college are provided below.

Hans Raj College Cut-off 2019

Last Year, Hans Raj College released several cut-off lists for the various courses. Listed below in a chronological order are the previous-year cut off of Hans Raj College.

Hans Raj College 2019 First Cut-off

The first cut-off of Hans Raj College saw high scores for its popular courses in Humanities, Science and Commerce. Here’s a look at the Hans Raj College first cut-off 2019 for some of the most popular courses.

Course

Cut Off (%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology

93

92

90

90

89

90

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

95.66

94.66

90

87

85

92

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

96.33

95.33

92

82

90

95

B.Sc (Hons) Comp. Sc.

97

96

95

90

95

96

B.Sc (Hons) Electronics

96

95

92

89.66

94

94

B.Sc (Hons) Geology

96.66

94.33

91

91

91

95

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

96.5

95.5

93

93

93

96.5

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

97.33

96.33

93

90

95

95

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

95

93

89

85

86

94

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

96

94

91

85

86

95

B.A (Hons) History

96.5

95

94.5

94.5

94.5

95.5

B.A (Hons) English

97.25

94

91

90

94

95

B.A (Hons) Economics

98.5

96

94

92.5

94

94

B.A (Hons) Hindi

86

84

83

80

85

85

B.A (Hons) Sanskrit

72

70

68

68

64

70

B.Com (Hons)

98.25

96

93

88

90

88.25

Hans Raj College 2019 Second Cut-off

The second cut-off of Hans Raj College 2019 showed only a minimal dip with admissions even closing for some courses for certain categories.

Course

Cut Off (%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology

Closed

91

89

89

88

89

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

94.66

93

89.66

86.66

84

91

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

96

95

90

81

88

92

B.Sc (Hons) Comp Science

97

95.5

94

Closed

95

95

B.Sc (Hons) Electronics

95.66

95

91

88.66

93

93

B.Sc (Hons) Geology

95.66

93.33

90

90

90

94

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

Closed

Closed

Closed

92.25

92

95

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

97

96.33

92.66

89

94

94

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

95.66

94

90.66

85

85

94

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

95

92

88

84

86

93

B.A (Hons) English

96.75

93.75

Closed

Closed

93.5

93

B.A (Hons) Hindi

Closed

84

83

79.5

Closed

84

B.A (Hons) History

Closed

94.75

94.25

94.25

94.25

95

B.A (Hons) Sanskrit

Closed

69

66

66

63

68

B.Com (Hons)

97.5

94.75

91

86

88

87

B.A (Hons) Economics

98

95

92

90

90

92

Hans Raj College 2019 Third Cut-off

The Hans Raj College 2019 cut-off saw closing of admissions for the popular courses across different categories.

Course

Cut Off (%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology

Closed

90

87

87

86

87

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

93.33

90

88

85

81

89

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

Closed

Closed

89

Closed

85

90

B.Sc (Hons) Comp Science

96.75

95.5

93.5

Closed

93

93

B.Sc (Hons) Electronics

95

93

89

86

90

90

B.Sc (Hons) Geology

94.66

92

88

88

88

92

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

Closed

Closed

Closed

91

91

93

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

Closed

Closed

92.66

87

92

92

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

95.33

93.66

90

Closed

83

90

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

94.66

91

87

83

84

92

B.A (Hons) English

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

93.25

91.5

B.A (Hons) Hindi

Closed

Closed

Closed

79.25

Closed

83

B.A (Hons) History

Closed

94.25

93.75

93.75

93.5

94.25

B.A (Hons) Sanskrit

Closed

69

65

64

61

66

B.Com (Hons)

97.25

94.75

91

85

87

87.25

B.A (Hons) Economics

97.75

94.75

91.75

89.75

89

91

Hans Raj College 2019 Fourth Cut-off

In line with the previous cut-off, this fourth cut off list of Hans Raj College 2019 also saw closing of admissions for many courses.

 

Course

Cut Off (%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology

Closed

89

85

84

83

83

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

92

87.33

86.66

83

78

86

B.A. (Hons) English

Closed

93.75

Closed

Closed

92.75

91

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

Closed

Closed

87

Closed

83

87

B.A. (Hons) Economics

97.25

94.5

91

89

88

90

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

Closed

95.25

Closed

90

89

91

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

Closed

Closed

Closed

85

90

90

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

95.33

93

90

Closed

80

88

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

94.66

89

85

80

80

90

B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit

Closed

Closed

Closed

60

60

62

B.A. (Hons) Hindi

Closed

Closed

Closed

79

Closed

80

B.Com (Hons)

Closed

94.5

90

83

86

87.25

B.A. (Hons) History

Closed

94

93

93

93

93.5

Hans Raj College 2019 Fifth Cut-off

With the release of the fifth cut-off of Hans Raj College 2019, only a handful of courses were open for admissions mainly for candidates belonging to specific categories.

Course

Cut Off (%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology

Closed

88.33

84

80

80

83

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

Closed

Clsoed

85.66

82

75

85

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

89

87

B.Sc (Hons) Geology

Closed

90

86

86

86

88

B.Sc (Hons) Electronics

Closed

Closed

86

80

85

85

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

Closed

Closed

Closed

85

88

87

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

95

91

Closed

Closed

78

86

B.Sc (Hons) Comp Science

Closed

Closed

86

80

85

85

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

Closed

95

Closed

88

88

88

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

94.66

88

83

78

78

88

B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit

Closed

68

64

59

59

62

B.Com (Hons)

97

94.5

90

82

85

87.25

B.A. (Hons) Hindi

Closed

Closed

Closed

79

Closed

76

B.A. (Hons) English

Closed

93.5

Closed

Closed

91

90

B.A. (Hons) Economics

Closed

Closed

90.5

88.25

87

89

Hans Raj College Cut-Off 2020: Admission Procedure

Having familiarised themselves with Hans Raj college cut off trends by studying the previous year cut offs, candidates must move on to understanding the next important step, the admission procedure. With the release of Hans Raj College 2020 cut-off, candidates who make it and are willing to take admission will be given a window of three days to complete the admission procedure. The admission procedure after the release of Hans Raj College cut off 2020 includes verification of original documents at the allotted college and payment of the admission fees. On completion of the document verification process, candidates will find a link for fee payment on their individual registration portal on the official website of the University of Delhi. To secure their admission, candidates will be required to deposit the requisite admission fee by clicking on the link. The admission fees for Hans Raj College has to be paid by the candidates in the online mode only.

Hans Raj College Fee Structure 2020

Since the admission fee for the Hans Raj college 2020 has to be deposited within three day of the release of the Hans Raj College cut off 2020, it is essential for the candidates to be familiar with the fee structure. Candidates can have a look at the tentative fee structure of Hans Raj College for various courses below.

Course

Total Annual Fee (Rs.)*

B.Sc (Hons. )

24, 515

B.Com (Hons)

20, 945

B.A (Hons)

20, 945

B.Sc (Prog)

24, 515

B.A. (Prog)

18, 895

*Tentative

Hans Raj College: Facilities on Campus

DU aspirants are often wowed by the scintillating life that the campus promises and Hans Raj college is no far behind in this regard. If you mange to bag a seat by making it through the Hans Raj College cut off 2020, here are some of the facilities you will be entitled to as a students of the college. 

  • Lush green, Wi-Fi enabled campus
  • Library: Digitally enhanced equipped with internet facilities
  • Auditorium: Fitted with latest sound and light systems and an imposing stagewith a seating capacity of 500 persons
  • Hostel: Well furnished hostel Wi-Fi enabled hostel for 200 undergraduate boys with 24hrs. power back up
  • Cafeteria: Providing food and beverages at competitive rates
  • Amphitheatre
  • Medical Facilities
  • Yagyashala: Vishva Bandhu Centre of Indian Culture (Delhi Unit), affiliated to Vishveshvaranand Vedic Research Institute (VVRI), Hoshiarpur, Panjab.
  • Yoga Centre
  • Sports complex: with facilities for indoor as well as outdoor games

About Hans Raj College

Among the largest colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi, the Hans Raj College has garnered a reputation for holistic development in academics, sports and extra-curricular activities. Rated among the top 10 colleges of the Delhi University in the NIRF Ranking 2020, hans Raj College aims to ensure complete development of the body, mind and the soul along with enshrining traditional Indian values in each of its students. With state0of-the-art facilities on campus, the college is proud to have completed nearly seven decades of offering unparalleled contribution to the society by producing numerous dignitaries scholars, intellectuals and sports person both nationally and internationally.

