Hans Raj College (DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

Hans Raj College Cut-Off 2020: Among the top colleges in the University of Delhi’s North Campus, aspirants can expect the cut off of Hans Raj college 2020 to be true to its weight. Every year thousands of students aim to make it to one among the best colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi, Hans Raj college. Known for its quality education and distinguished faculty, Hans Raj colege has been home to many notable alumni over the decades. Soon after the registration and application for DU 2020 admission is complete, the Hans Raj College cut off 2020 will be released. Along with the official website of the university of Delhi, the cut off for Hans Raj College 2020 will also be published on the official website of the college. Aspirants vying for admission in this prestigious institution can read the article below to find all about the Hans Raj college 2020 cut off, cut off trends of the previous year, admission procedure, fee structure, facilities and more.

Hans Raj College Cut Off 2020 - Important Dates

Events Dates* Last date of Application 31st August 2020 Hans Raj College first cutoff list To be notified Hans Raj College second cutoff list To be notified Hans Raj College third cutoff list To be notified Hans Raj College fourth cutoff list To be notified Hans Raj College fifth cutoff list To be notified

Hans Raj College Cut-off 2020 - Details

The individual departments at the college are responsible for determining the Hans Raj College 2020 for the different courses. The cut-off of Hans Raj college 2020 will be released course-wise based on the ‘Best-of-Four’ rule specified in the UG admission norms by the University of Delhi. Candidates’ marks in their qualifying or Class 12 exam will be used for the determination of the ‘Best-of-four’ marks. A range of popular courses in the fields of Humanities, Sciences and for the merit-based admission process are being offered by the Hans Raj College.

Aspirants must note that several factors such as number of available seats, number of applicants, etc., will govern the cut off of Hans Raj College 2020 To provide aspirants with an idea of what they can expect from Hans Raj College cut off 2020, cut off trends of the most popular courses in the college are provided below.

Hans Raj College Cut-off 2019

Last Year, Hans Raj College released several cut-off lists for the various courses. Listed below in a chronological order are the previous-year cut off of Hans Raj College.

Hans Raj College 2019 First Cut-off

The first cut-off of Hans Raj College saw high scores for its popular courses in Humanities, Science and Commerce. Here’s a look at the Hans Raj College first cut-off 2019 for some of the most popular courses.

Course Cut Off (%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology 93 92 90 90 89 90 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 95.66 94.66 90 87 85 92 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 96.33 95.33 92 82 90 95 B.Sc (Hons) Comp. Sc. 97 96 95 90 95 96 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 96 95 92 89.66 94 94 B.Sc (Hons) Geology 96.66 94.33 91 91 91 95 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 96.5 95.5 93 93 93 96.5 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 97.33 96.33 93 90 95 95 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 95 93 89 85 86 94 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 96 94 91 85 86 95 B.A (Hons) History 96.5 95 94.5 94.5 94.5 95.5 B.A (Hons) English 97.25 94 91 90 94 95 B.A (Hons) Economics 98.5 96 94 92.5 94 94 B.A (Hons) Hindi 86 84 83 80 85 85 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 72 70 68 68 64 70 B.Com (Hons) 98.25 96 93 88 90 88.25

Hans Raj College 2019 Second Cut-off

The second cut-off of Hans Raj College 2019 showed only a minimal dip with admissions even closing for some courses for certain categories.

Course Cut Off (%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology Closed 91 89 89 88 89 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 94.66 93 89.66 86.66 84 91 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 96 95 90 81 88 92 B.Sc (Hons) Comp Science 97 95.5 94 Closed 95 95 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 95.66 95 91 88.66 93 93 B.Sc (Hons) Geology 95.66 93.33 90 90 90 94 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 92.25 92 95 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 97 96.33 92.66 89 94 94 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 95.66 94 90.66 85 85 94 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 95 92 88 84 86 93 B.A (Hons) English 96.75 93.75 Closed Closed 93.5 93 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 84 83 79.5 Closed 84 B.A (Hons) History Closed 94.75 94.25 94.25 94.25 95 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 69 66 66 63 68 B.Com (Hons) 97.5 94.75 91 86 88 87 B.A (Hons) Economics 98 95 92 90 90 92

Hans Raj College 2019 Third Cut-off

The Hans Raj College 2019 cut-off saw closing of admissions for the popular courses across different categories.

Course Cut Off (%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology Closed 90 87 87 86 87 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 93.33 90 88 85 81 89 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 89 Closed 85 90 B.Sc (Hons) Comp Science 96.75 95.5 93.5 Closed 93 93 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 95 93 89 86 90 90 B.Sc (Hons) Geology 94.66 92 88 88 88 92 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 91 91 93 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 92.66 87 92 92 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 95.33 93.66 90 Closed 83 90 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 94.66 91 87 83 84 92 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed 93.25 91.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 79.25 Closed 83 B.A (Hons) History Closed 94.25 93.75 93.75 93.5 94.25 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 69 65 64 61 66 B.Com (Hons) 97.25 94.75 91 85 87 87.25 B.A (Hons) Economics 97.75 94.75 91.75 89.75 89 91

Hans Raj College 2019 Fourth Cut-off

In line with the previous cut-off, this fourth cut off list of Hans Raj College 2019 also saw closing of admissions for many courses.

Course Cut Off (%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology Closed 89 85 84 83 83 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 92 87.33 86.66 83 78 86 B.A. (Hons) English Closed 93.75 Closed Closed 92.75 91 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 87 Closed 83 87 B.A. (Hons) Economics 97.25 94.5 91 89 88 90 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 95.25 Closed 90 89 91 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 85 90 90 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 95.33 93 90 Closed 80 88 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 94.66 89 85 80 80 90 B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 60 60 62 B.A. (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 79 Closed 80 B.Com (Hons) Closed 94.5 90 83 86 87.25 B.A. (Hons) History Closed 94 93 93 93 93.5

Hans Raj College 2019 Fifth Cut-off

With the release of the fifth cut-off of Hans Raj College 2019, only a handful of courses were open for admissions mainly for candidates belonging to specific categories.

Course Cut Off (%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology Closed 88.33 84 80 80 83 B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed Clsoed 85.66 82 75 85 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed Closed 89 87 B.Sc (Hons) Geology Closed 90 86 86 86 88 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed 86 80 85 85 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 85 88 87 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 95 91 Closed Closed 78 86 B.Sc (Hons) Comp Science Closed Closed 86 80 85 85 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 95 Closed 88 88 88 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 94.66 88 83 78 78 88 B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 68 64 59 59 62 B.Com (Hons) 97 94.5 90 82 85 87.25 B.A. (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 79 Closed 76 B.A. (Hons) English Closed 93.5 Closed Closed 91 90 B.A. (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 90.5 88.25 87 89

Hans Raj College Cut-Off 2020: Admission Procedure

Having familiarised themselves with Hans Raj college cut off trends by studying the previous year cut offs, candidates must move on to understanding the next important step, the admission procedure. With the release of Hans Raj College 2020 cut-off, candidates who make it and are willing to take admission will be given a window of three days to complete the admission procedure. The admission procedure after the release of Hans Raj College cut off 2020 includes verification of original documents at the allotted college and payment of the admission fees. On completion of the document verification process, candidates will find a link for fee payment on their individual registration portal on the official website of the University of Delhi. To secure their admission, candidates will be required to deposit the requisite admission fee by clicking on the link. The admission fees for Hans Raj College has to be paid by the candidates in the online mode only.

Hans Raj College Fee Structure 2020

Since the admission fee for the Hans Raj college 2020 has to be deposited within three day of the release of the Hans Raj College cut off 2020, it is essential for the candidates to be familiar with the fee structure. Candidates can have a look at the tentative fee structure of Hans Raj College for various courses below.

Course Total Annual Fee (Rs.)* B.Sc (Hons. ) 24, 515 B.Com (Hons) 20, 945 B.A (Hons) 20, 945 B.Sc (Prog) 24, 515 B.A. (Prog) 18, 895

*Tentative

Hans Raj College: Facilities on Campus

DU aspirants are often wowed by the scintillating life that the campus promises and Hans Raj college is no far behind in this regard. If you mange to bag a seat by making it through the Hans Raj College cut off 2020, here are some of the facilities you will be entitled to as a students of the college.

Lush green, Wi-Fi enabled campus

Library: Digitally enhanced equipped with internet facilities

Auditorium: Fitted with latest sound and light systems and an imposing stagewith a seating capacity of 500 persons

Hostel: Well furnished hostel Wi-Fi enabled hostel for 200 undergraduate boys with 24hrs. power back up

Cafeteria: Providing food and beverages at competitive rates

Amphitheatre

Medical Facilities

Yagyashala: Vishva Bandhu Centre of Indian Culture (Delhi Unit), affiliated to Vishveshvaranand Vedic Research Institute (VVRI), Hoshiarpur, Panjab.

Yoga Centre

Sports complex: with facilities for indoor as well as outdoor games

About Hans Raj College

Among the largest colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi, the Hans Raj College has garnered a reputation for holistic development in academics, sports and extra-curricular activities. Rated among the top 10 colleges of the Delhi University in the NIRF Ranking 2020, hans Raj College aims to ensure complete development of the body, mind and the soul along with enshrining traditional Indian values in each of its students. With state0of-the-art facilities on campus, the college is proud to have completed nearly seven decades of offering unparalleled contribution to the society by producing numerous dignitaries scholars, intellectuals and sports person both nationally and internationally.