Haryana ADA Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Link to Hall Ticket at hpsc.gov.in

HPSC ADA Admit Card 2023: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the exam admit card download link for the post of Assistant District Attorney (ADA) on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for the post of Assistant District Attorney (ADA) on July 30, 2023 across the state.

All such candidates applied successfully for the Assistant District Attorney (ADA) can download their admit card for the same from the official website -https://hpsc.gov.in/.

HPSC ADA Admit Card 2023 Download Link

However, the admit card can be downloaded directly through the link given below.

How to Download HPSC ADA Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) at - https://hpsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the link Click Here To Download Admit Card For The Posts Of Assistant District Attorney (Group-B) In Prosecution Department, Haryana (Advt No. 14/2023) on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

HPSC ADA 2023 Exam Timings

The Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the Assistant District Attorney (ADA) posts on July 30, 2023 across the state. Exams will be conducted from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm for the above posts under the Prosecution Department Haryana.

Document to Carry With Haryana ADA Admit Card 2023?

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam should note that they will have to download the admit card and take a black and white print of the same on A-4 size paper so that their photos and other particulars can easily be seen verified. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification.

Haryana ADA Admit Card 2023: Overview

Organization Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) Post Name Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Vacancies 112 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Screening Test Schedule July 30, 2023 Admit Card Status Out Official Website hpsc.gov.in

Download ADA Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

Candidates can download their hall ticket for the above posts from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.