Haryana Police Recruitment 2020: Interview for Web Designer, Engineer and Other Posts for Crime Branch

Haryana Police Recruitment 2020: Office of the Director General of Police, Crime Haryana in conducting interview for the recruitment of IT Professional (Sr System Analyst, Programmer Analyst, Network Engineer and Web Designer) at State Crime Branch, Haryana. Eligible and interested candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview on 10 July 2020.

Interview Details

Interview Date - 10 July 2020

Time - 10 AM

Venue - State Crime Branch Haryana

Haryana Police Vacancy Details

Sr System Analyst

Programmer Analyst/Data Analyst

Networking Engineer

Web Designer

Eligibility Criteria for Sr System Analyst, Programmer Analyst, Network Engineer and Web Designer Posts

Network Engineer - B.E/ B.Tech ( in any stream M.Sc./ MCA / B/C level course from DOE/ NIELIT with 60% marks or M.Sc (physics/ Maths & Statistics) with 60 % mark with PGDCA with 60% marks. Certificate in MCSE/ CCNE/ DCNE minimum 3 months Diploma in Networking/ System Security. One year working experience (in the field Cyber Forensic from any institute) of network administration/ handling of troubleshooting and resolving of issues of LAN/ WAN/ Internet/Internet including hardware and system software. With 5 year experience as System Analyst (in the field of Cyber Forensic from any institute is desirable). Up-gradation in this category is HL Impaneled who will have 2 year successful experience.

Sr System Analyst - B.E/ B.Tech ( in any stream M.Sc./ MCA / B/C level course from DOE/ NIELIT with 60% marks or M.Sc (physics/ Maths & Statistics) with 60 % mark with PGDCA with 60% marks. Knowledge of Software Development on NET or Java/J2EE/ Websphere/PHP, MySQL and Linuxe/VB and MS Access/SQL Server/Grade. Certificate in MCSE/ CCNE/ DCNE minimum 3 months Diploma in Networking/ System SecurityOne year working experience

Programmer Analyst - 10+2 ( with 50% marks or graduation and O level or one year computer course). Three years Diploma in any Stream/ BCA/ B.SC (Computer SC/ IT). Matric 50% marks with two year Diploma in Office Management and Computer applications. Post Matric one year ITI course in in Stenography with 60% marks Data speed of 8000 key depressions per hour or 133 key depressions per min. Experience in the field of Cyber Forensic from any recognized institute is desirable. Upgradation in this category is HL Impaneled who will have 2 year successful experience

Graphic Designer - Graduate (with 55% Marks) with PGDCA/ PGDCA/ PGDIT/ APGDCA. BCA/ B.Sc (Computer Sc./IT/MCA/ M.Sc. Comp. Sc./IT/B.Tech) in any stream 55% marks. Three years Diploma in Comp. Application/IT from SBTE/ University, A/B/C level course from DOE/NIELIT (with 55% marks).. One year Certificate course in Multimedia/ Web designing. Experience in the field of Cyber Forensic from any recognized institute is desirable

Age Limit:

18 to 42 Years

How to Apply for Haryana Police Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can appear for the interview at State Crime Branch, Haryana on 10 July at 10 AM.

Haryana Police Recruitment Notification