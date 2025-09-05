Every year, 5 September is marked as Teacher’s Day in India. This day marks the birth date of one of the greatest and most influential teachers in India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day, and to honour the greatest and best teacher in India, this day is celebrated. As we know, Teachers are the true architects of society, and they help in nurturing young minds, guide them with knowledge and inspire them to build a better future. A good teacher not only imparts lessons but also helps students discover their potential, shaping them into confident individuals. In India, teachers are always held in a special place of respect and reverence. From the ancient wisdom of Chanakya, who was in ChandraGupta Maurya’s era’s to the modern mentorship of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, India’s history is full of educators who have influenced generations through their vision, courage, and commitment.

In this article, we will explore the top 10 greatest teachers of India, whose teachings continue to inspire every student, educators throughout not only India but also the world. List of 10 Greatest Teachers in India No. Name Period / Birth Year Major Contribution 1 Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan 1888–1975 Contributed as Philosopher, statesman, and teacher; 2nd President of India 2 Savitribai Phule 1821–1897 Recognised as India’s first female teacher, a pioneer of women’s education 3 Chanakya (Kautilya) 4th Century BCE Teacher, strategist, and philosopher 4 Madan Mohan Malviya 1861–1946 With an Educationist, he was also one of the freedom fighters 5 Rabindranath Tagore 1861–1941 Poet, philosopher, and Nobel laureate 6 Swami Vivekananda 1863–1902 Spiritual leader & reformer 7 Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam 1931–2015 Scientist, President of India, beloved teacher 8 Gautam Buddha 480–400 BCE Spiritual teacher & founder of Buddhism 9 Swami Dayananda Saraswati 1824–1883 Social reformer & Vedic scholar 10 Munshi Premchand 1880–1936 Writer & teacher

Brief overview of the top Greatest Teachers of India 1. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born in 1888. He was a philosopher, scholar, and teacher admired for his dedication to education. He was also a teacher in many prestigious institutions such as Mysore Presidency College, the University of Mysore, and Andhra University. His birthday, 5th September, is celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India, which is marked his tribute to his contribution to education. Famous Quotes of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan : “Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures.”

“A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science.” 2. Savitribai Phule Savitribai Phule was born in 1821, was India’s first female teacher and a pioneer of women’s education. Despite facing caste and gender discrimination during her early education stage, she established a school for girls from marginalised communities in Pune in 1848. Her courage and resilience made her a true reformer who believed education was a right, not a privilege.

Famous Quotes of Savitribai Phule : “Sit idle no more. Go get an education.”

“We shall overcome, and success will be ours in the future.” 3. Chanakya (Kautilya) Chanakya, who was also known as “Kautilya”. He was well-known for his works Arthashastra and Chanakya Niti. He was well known as a master in strategy, as a teacher, and as a philosopher. He is also well teacher in governance, ethics and his diplomacy remains relevant even today. His teachings on governance, ethics, and diplomacy remain relevant even today. Famous Quotes of Chanakya : “Education is the best friend. An educated person is respected everywhere.”

“No one can defeat a powerful mind.” 4. Madan Mohan Malviya Madan Mohan Malviya was born in 1861. He always believed that education was key to both personal growth as well as for national progress. He also founded one of the well-known university, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), which remains one of Asia’s largest residential universities. He also popularised the motto “Satyameva Jayate” (Truth alone triumphs).

Famous Quotes of Madan Mohan Malviya : “Fearlessness is the only way to freedom. Be fearless and fight for justice.”

“Knowledge without humility is useless.” 5. Rabindranath Tagore Rabindranath Tagore who was a Nobel laureate, poet, and philosopher. He always favoured and believed that learning would not be limited to the classroom, but should go beyond the classroom. He established one of the most famous universities in Shantiniketan, which is Visva-Bharti University. He was also promoted holistic education through music, drama, art and a close connection with nature. His approach encouraged creativity and individuality among learners. Famous Quotes of Rabindranath Tagore: “The highest education is that which makes our life in harmony with all existence.”

“The main object of teaching is not to give explanations, but to knock at the doors of the mind.”