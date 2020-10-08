Haryana Transport Department Recruitment 2020 for 64 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @apprenticeshipindia.org

Haryana Transport Department Recruitment 2020: Haryana Transport Department has published the recruitment notification for the post of Apprentice. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Haryana Transport Apprentice Recruitment on official website of Apprentice i.e. apprenticeshipindia.org from 15 October to 20 October 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Submitting Online Application - 15 October 2020

Last Date of Submitting Online Application - 20 October 2020 till 5 PM

Haryana Transport Department Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 64 Posts

Mechanic Motor Vehicle - 18 Posts

Diesel - 18 Posts

Battery Repair - 2 Posts

Electrician - 8 Posts

Carpenter - 2 Posts

Welder - 4 Posts

Turner - 2 Posts

Painter - 6 Posts

Tyre Repair - 4 Posts

Selection Process for Haryana Transport Department Apprentice Posts

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit List

How to Apply for Haryana Transport Department Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible and interested candidates will be required to register at apprenticeshipindia.org from 15 October to 20 October 2020. After registration, the candidates are also required to submit the photo-copy of their documents to the office of Directorate of State Transport, Haryana

Haryana Transport Department Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application

Official Website of Haryana Transport