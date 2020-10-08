Haryana Transport Department Recruitment 2020 for 64 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @apprenticeshipindia.org

Haryana Transport Department Recruitment 2020: Haryana Transport Department has published the recruitment notification for the post of Apprentice. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Haryana Transport Apprentice Recruitment on official website of Apprentice i.e. apprenticeshipindia.org from 15 October to 20 October 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Submitting Online Application - 15 October 2020
- Last Date of Submitting Online Application - 20 October 2020 till 5 PM
Haryana Transport Department Vacancy Details
Apprentice - 64 Posts
- Mechanic Motor Vehicle - 18 Posts
- Diesel - 18 Posts
- Battery Repair - 2 Posts
- Electrician - 8 Posts
- Carpenter - 2 Posts
- Welder - 4 Posts
- Turner - 2 Posts
- Painter - 6 Posts
- Tyre Repair - 4 Posts
Selection Process for Haryana Transport Department Apprentice Posts
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit List
How to Apply for Haryana Transport Department Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?
The eligible and interested candidates will be required to register at apprenticeshipindia.org from 15 October to 20 October 2020. After registration, the candidates are also required to submit the photo-copy of their documents to the office of Directorate of State Transport, Haryana
Haryana Transport Department Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF