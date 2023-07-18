HBSE Class 11 Business Study Syllabus 2024: Download Syllabus and Suggested Question Paper Design PDF

HBSE Class 11 Business Study Syllabus and Suggested Question Paper Design 2023-24: Haryana Board Business Study syllabus 2023-24 for 11th class students is available on bseh.org.in website now. Check the complete BSEH 11th class Business Study 2024 curriculum and HBSE Business Study Question Paper Design from this article and download its PDF.

HBSE Class 11 Business Study Syllabus 2024: Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani has made available the 2023-2024 Business Study curriculum. Since knowing the syllabus well is very important to prepare for any examination, students now have a complete blueprint of what to study. In this article, Haryana Board students can check the course structure, division of marks and unit-wise content details of the Business Study curriculum for 2024 along with the suggested question paper design. Candidates can download the HBSE Class 11 Business Study syllabus 2023-24 PDF from the link that has been provided towards the end of this article.

HBSE 11th Business Study Syllabus and Chapter-wise Division of Marks (2023-24)

Class- XI

Subject: Business Studies

Code: 900

General Instructions:

There will be an annual examination based on the entire syllabus. The annual examination will be of 80 marks and the internal assessment will be of 20 marks. For Internal Assessment:

There will be periodic assessment that would include:

For 6 marks- Three SAT exams will be conducted and will have a weightage of 06 marks towards the final Internal Assessment. For 2 marks- One half yearly exams will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment. For 2 marks- Subject teacher will assess and give maximum 02 marks for CRP (Class room participation). For 5 marks- A project work to be done by students and will have a weightage of 05 marks towards the final Internal Assessment. For 5 marks- Attendance of student will be awarded 05 marks as:

75% to 80% 1 Above 80% to 85% 2 Above 85% to 90% 3 Above 90% to 95% 4 Above 95% 5

BSEH Haryana Class 11 Business Study Course Structure

S No. Chapter Marks 1 Business, Trade and Commerce 16 2 Forms of Business Organisations 3 Public, Private and Global Enterprises 14 4 Business Services 5 Emerging Modes of Business 10 6 Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics 7 Formation of a company 25 8 Sources of Business Finance 8 MSME and Business Entrepreneurship 9 Internal Trade 15 10 International Business Total 80 Internal Assessment 20 Grand Total 100

Haryana BSEH Class 11 Business Study Syllabus 2024

PART A: FOUNDATION OF BUSINESS

UNIT 1: Business, Trade and Commerce

1.1 Business: An Introduction- Concept of Business; Meaning of Economic Activities with example, Meaning of Non-Economic Activities with example, Meaning of Business, Characteristics of Business, Meaning of Profession, Meaning of Employment, Comparative Study of Business, Profession & Employment, Objectives of Business, Role of Profit in Business

1.2 Classification of Business Activities: Broad category of Business activities; Meaning of Industry, Meaning of Commerce, Types of Industry; Primary Industry-Meaning of Primary Industry with example, Types of Primary Industry- Meaning of Genetic Industry with example, Meaning of Extractive Industry with example, Secondary Industry- Meaning of Secondary Industry with example, Types of Secondary Industry- Meaning of Manufacturing Industry with example, Meaning of Constructive Industry with example, Subtypes of Manufacturing Industry- Meaning of Analytical Industry with example, Meaning of Processing Industry with example, Meaning of Synthetic Industry with example, Meaning of Assembling Industry with example, Tertiary Industry- Meaning of Tertiary Industry with example, Components of Commerce; Trade-Meaning of Trade with example, Types of Trade- Meaning of Internal types of Trade-Home Trade{(local Trade-Wholesale Trade, Retail Trade), State Trade, Inter- State Trade}, Meaning of External types of Trade- Foreign Trade{Import Trade, Export Trade, Entreport Trade} Auxiliaries to Trade-Meaning of Transport, Meaning of Banking, Meaning of Insurance, Meaning of Warehousing, Meaning of Communication, Meaning of Advertising

1.3 Business Risk: Nature & Causes- Meaning of Business Risk, Nature of Business Risk, Causes of Business Risk

UNIT 2: Forms of Business Organisation

2.1 Sole Proprietorship: Names of different form of business organisations, Meaning of Sole Proprietor, Features of Sole Proprietor, Merits of Sole Proprietor, Limitations of Sole Proprietor

2.2 Joint Hindu Family Business: Meaning of Joint Hindu Family Business, Features of Joint Hindu Family Business, Merits of Joint Hindu Family Business, Limitations Joint Hindu Family Business

2.3 Partnership Organisation: Meaning of Partnership Organisation, Features of Partnership Organisation, Merits of Partnership Organisation, Limitations of Partnership Organisation, Types of Partners- Meaning of (Active Partner, Sleeping Partner, Secret Partner, Nominal Partner, Partner by Estoppel/Holding out ), Types of Partnership- Explain briefly on the basis of duration ( Partnership at will & Particular Partnership), Explain briefly on the basis of liability (General Partnership & Limited Partnership), Meaning of Partnership Deed with example, Procedure for registration of Partnership Firm, Consequences of Non-Registration of Partnership Firm

2.4 Co-Operative Society: Meaning of Co-Operative Society, Features of Co-Operative Society, Merits of Co-Operative Society, Limitations of Co-Operative Society, Types of Co-Operative Societies- Meaning of Consumer’s Co-Operative Societies, Meaning of Producer’s Co-Operative Societies, Meaning of Marketing Co-Operative Societies, Meaning of Farmer’s Co-Operative Societies, Meaning of Credit Co-Operative Societies, Meaning of Co-Operative Housing Societies

2.5 Company Organisation: Meaning of Company, Features of Company, Merits of Company, Limitations of Company, Types of Company- Meaning of Private Company, Meaning of Public Company, Difference between Public & Private Company

2.6 Choice of Form of Business Organisation: Factors affecting on the choice of form of business organisation

UNIT 3: Private, Public and Global Enterprise

Meaning of Private Sector/Private Enterprise, Meaning of Public Sector/Public Enterprise, Forms of Private Enterprise in brief, Forms of Public Enterprise –Departmental Undertakings (Meaning, Features, Merits & Limitations), Statutory Corporations (Meaning, Features, Merits & Limitations), Government Company (Meaning, Features, Merits & Limitations), Changing role of Public Sector, Meaning of Global Enterprises/Multi National Company, Features of Global Enterprises, Meaning of PPP (Public Private Partnership)\

UNIT 4: Business Services

4.1 Banking: Meaning of Business Services, Nature of Business Services, Types of Business Services, Meaning of Bank, Types of Bank in Brief (Commercial Banks, Co-operative Banks, Specialised Banks & Central Bank), Functions of Commercial Bank, Meaning of E-

Banking, Benefits of E-Banking

4.2 Insurance: Meaning of Insurance, Functions of Insurance, Principles of Insurance (Utmost good faith, Insurable Interest, Indemnity, Proximate Cause, Subrogation, Contribution, Mitigation),

Types of Insurance

4.2.1 Life Insurance: Meaning of life Insurance, Objectives of life Insurance, Principles of life Insurance, Types of Life Insurance Policies

4.2.2 Fire Insurance: Meaning of Fire Insurance, Nature of Fire Insurance, Principles of Fire Insurance

4.2.3 Marine Insurance: Meaning of Marine Insurance, Subject Matter of Marine Insurance, Principles of Marine Insurance, Difference between Life, Fire & Marine Insurance

4.3 Postal & Telecom Services/Communication Services: Meaning of Communication, Modes of Communication- Traditional modes (Meaning of Telegram, Registered Post, Parcel Post, Speed Post), Modern modes- (Meaning of Courier Services, Meaning of FAX, Meaning & Benefits of Internet, Meaning of E-Mail)

UNIT 5: Emerging Modes of Business

Meaning of E-Commerce, Benefits of E-Commerce, Meaning of E- Business, Difference between E-Commerce & E-Business, Scope of E-Business, Benefits of E-Business (Meaning of B2B Commerce, Meaning of B2C Commerce, Meaning of Intra B Commerce, Meaning of C2C Commerce), Limitations of E-Business, Difference between Traditional Business & E-Business

UNIT 6: Social Responsibility of Business & Business Ethics

6.1 Social Responsibility: Concept of Social Responsibility, Case/Arguments for Social Responsibility, Case/Arguments against Social Responsibility, Responsibility of Business towards various Parties/different Interest Group(towards Shareholders/Owners/Investors, towards workers/employees, towards consumers, towards Government & towards Community), Meaning of Environment Protection, Types of Business Pollution (Meaning of Air Pollution, Meaning of Water Pollution, Meaning of Noise Pollution), Role of Business in Environmental Protection, Concept of Business Ethics, Elements of Business Ethics

PART B: CORPORATION ORGANISATION FINANCE AND TRADE

UNIT 7: Formation of a Company

Steps of Formation of a Company: Promotion-Meaning of Promotion, Functions of Promoters, Incorporation/Registration- Preliminary Activities, Documents to be filed with Registrar, Payment of Prescribed Fee, Capital Subscription (SEBI Approval, Filing of Prospectus, Appointment of Bankers, Brokers & Underwriters, Minimum Subscription), Effect of Incorporation, Commencement of Business, Six clauses of Memorandum of Association(In Brief), Difference between Memorandum of Association & Articles of Association, Meaning of Prospectus, Meaning of Statement in lieu of Prospectus

UNIT 8: Sources of Business Finance

Meaning of Business Finance, Nature of Business Finance, Significance of Business Finance, Classification of sources of business finance on the basis of ownership-Owned Fund (Meaning of owned fund, Meaning of Equity Shares, Advantages of Equity Shares, Disadvantages of Equity Shares, Meaning of Preference Shares, Advantages of Preference Shares, Disadvantages of Preference Shares, Types of Preference Shares, Meaning of Ploughing back of Profit/Retained Earnings, Advantages of Retained Earnings, Disadvantages of Retained Earnings), Borrowed Fund ( Meaning of Debentures, Advantages of Debentures, Disadvantages of Debentures, Types of Debentures, Meaning of Public Deposits, Advantages of Public Deposits, Disadvantages of Public Deposits, Concept of Commercial banks, Concept of loan from Financial Institutions, Concept of Trade Credit), Difference between Shares & Debentures

UNIT 9: MSME & Business Entrepreneurship

Meaning of Small Scale Enterprise {as defined by MSMED Act 2006 (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Act)}, Role of Small Business in India, Problems Faced by Small Business, Meaning of Entrepreneurship, Features of Entrepreneurship, Meaning of Intellectual Property Right, Types of Intellectual Property Right (Meaning of Patent, Meaning of Trademark, Meaning of Copyright)

UNIT 10: Internal Trade

10.1 Internal Trade: Meaning & Types; Meaning of Internal Trade, Features of Internal Trade, Types of Internal Trade (Meaning of Wholesale Trade, Meaning of Retail Trade), Terms of Trade (COD, FOB, CIF, E&OE)

10.2 Wholesale Trade: Meaning & Services; Meaning of Wholesale Trade, Features of Wholesale Trade, Services/Utility of wholesaler

(Towards Manufacturer, Towards Retailers)

10.3 Retail Trade: Meaning & Types; Meaning of Retail Trade, Features of Retail Trade, Services of Retailers (Towards Wholesalers & Manufacturers, Towards Consumers), Types of Retail Trade: Itinerant Retailers {Meaning & Features of Itinerant Retailers, Types of Itinerant Retailers (Meaning of Hawkers & Peddlers, Meaning of Cheap Jacks, Meaning of Street traders/Pavement Traders, Meaning of Weekly Market Traders)}, Fixed Shops Retailers [Meaning & Features of Fixed Shops Retailers, Types of Fixed Shops Retailers; [Fixed Small Shops (Meaning of General Store, Meaning of Speciality Store/Single Product Shop, Meaning of Second Hand Goods/Inferior Goods Shop, Meaning of Street Stall Holders)}, Fixed Large Shops { Departmental Stores (Meaning, Features, Advantages & Limitations), Chain Stores/Multiple Shops (Meaning, Features, Advantages & Limitations), Difference between Departmental Store & Multiple Shops, Mail Order Houses (Meaning, Features, Advantages & Limitations), Consumer’s Co-operative Stores (Meaning, Features, Advantages & Limitations), Super Markets (Meaning, Features, Advantages & Limitations), Vending Machine (Meaning & Features)}]

10.4 Goods & Services Tax: Meaning of GST, Features of GST

UNIT 11: International Business

11.1 International Trade: An Introduction- Meaning of International Business, Nature of International Business, Scope of International Business, Importance or Benefits of International Business (Benefits to Nation & Benefits to Firm), Difference between Domestic Business & International Business, Modes or Ways of entering International Business (Exporting & Importing-Meaning , Contract Manufacturing- Meaning, Advantages & Disadvantages, Licencing & Franchising- Meaning, Advantages & Disadvantages, Joint Venture-Meaning, Advantages & Disadvantages, Setting up Wholly Owned Subsidiaries-Meaning, Advantages & Disadvantages)

11.2 International Trade Institutions & Agreement: World Bank- Objectives of World Bank, International Monetary Fund-IMF- Objectives of IMF, World Trade Organisation-WTO- Objectives of WTO

Haryana Board Class 11 Business Study Question Paper Design 2023-24

Types of question Marks Number Description Total Marks Essay Type Questions 6 4 Answer in about 200 words. There will be internal choice in any 2 questions. 24 Short Answer Type 4 76 Answer in about 150 words. There will be internal choice in any 2 questions. 24 Very Short Answer Type 3 54 Answer in about 50-75 words. Internal choice will be given in any 2 questions 12 Objective Type Questions 1 20 8 MCQs, 4 Fill in the blanks, 3 True/False, 3 One-word Answer questions, 2 Reason-Assertion questions. 20 Total 34 80

HBSE Class 11 Business Study Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

Also check:

HBSE Class 11 Syllabus (All Subjects) 2023-24