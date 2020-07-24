Head Quarter Western Command Army Recruitment 2020: 400 Vacancies Notified for Labours Posts

Head Quarter Western Command Recruitment 2020: Head Quarter Western Command, has published the recruitment applications for the post of Civ Labours (Porters) on a contractual (temporary) basis for duration of 124 days. Eligible and interested can appear for interview from 07 August to 10 August 2020.

Walk-in-Interview Details

Interview Date - 07 August to 10 August 2020

Time - 8 AM to 5 PM

Head Quarter Western Command Army Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 400

Mates Barber, Washermen, Cook, Tailor, Repairer, Carpenter etc - 34

Porters - 360

Safaiwala - 6

Eligibility Criteria for Head Quarter Western Command Labour Posts

Should be citizen of India with domicile of HP

Should be between 18 to 40 years of age

Should be medically fit

Should have Voter ID Card, Ratio Card, Aadhar Card

Should not have undergone any imprisonment

Salary:

Rs. 24729.84/

How to Apply for Head Quarter Western Command Labour Posts

Eligible and interested candidates can appear for the interview at Karcham Village, Distt – Kinnaur (Applicants to report at Police Station Tapri) with following documents:

Photographs (Colour) – (i) Self-06 (ii) NoK-04

Character certificate issued by a Gazetted Officer on or after 20th July 2020.

Birth and Education certificate in original along with three photocopies of each.

Voter ID Card/Ration Card/Aadhar Card/Certificate from village panchayat in original along with three photocopies of each duly attested.

Police verification certificate from the nearest police station in original not earlier than 20th July 2020.

Head Quarter Western Command Recruitment Notification