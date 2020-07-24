Study at Home
Head Quarter Western Command Army Recruitment 2020: 400 Vacancies Notified for Labours Posts

Head Quarter Western Command, has published the recruitment applications for the post of Civ Labours (Porters) on a contractual (temporary) basis for duration of 124 days. Eligible and interested can appear for interview from 07 August to 10 August 2020. Check Details Here

Jul 24, 2020 20:25 IST
Head Quarter Western Command Indian Army Recruitment 2020
Head Quarter Western Command Recruitment 2020: Head Quarter Western Command, has published the recruitment applications for the post of Civ Labours (Porters) on a contractual (temporary) basis for duration of 124 days. Eligible and interested can appear for interview from 07 August to 10 August 2020.

Walk-in-Interview Details

  • Interview Date - 07 August to 10 August 2020
  • Time - 8 AM to 5 PM

Head Quarter Western Command Army Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 400

  • Mates Barber, Washermen, Cook, Tailor, Repairer, Carpenter etc - 34
  • Porters - 360
  • Safaiwala - 6

Eligibility Criteria for Head Quarter Western Command Labour Posts

  • Should be citizen of India with domicile of HP
  • Should be between 18 to 40 years of age
  • Should be medically fit
  • Should have Voter ID Card, Ratio Card, Aadhar Card
  • Should not have undergone any imprisonment

Salary:

 Rs. 24729.84/

How to Apply for Head Quarter Western Command Labour Posts

Eligible and interested candidates can appear for the interview at Karcham Village, Distt – Kinnaur (Applicants to report at Police Station Tapri) with following documents:

  • Photographs (Colour) – (i) Self-06 (ii) NoK-04
  • Character certificate issued by a Gazetted Officer on or after 20th July 2020.
  • Birth and Education certificate in original along with three photocopies of each.
  • Voter ID Card/Ration Card/Aadhar Card/Certificate from village panchayat in original along with three photocopies of each duly attested.
  • Police verification certificate from the nearest police station in original not earlier than 20th July 2020.

Head Quarter Western Command Recruitment Notification

