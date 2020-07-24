Head Quarter Western Command Army Recruitment 2020: 400 Vacancies Notified for Labours Posts

Head Quarter Western Command Recruitment 2020: Head Quarter Western Command, has published the recruitment applications for the post of Civ Labours (Porters) on a contractual (temporary) basis for duration of 124 days. Eligible and interested can appear for interview from 07 August to 10 August 2020.
Walk-in-Interview Details
- Interview Date - 07 August to 10 August 2020
- Time - 8 AM to 5 PM
Head Quarter Western Command Army Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 400
- Mates Barber, Washermen, Cook, Tailor, Repairer, Carpenter etc - 34
- Porters - 360
- Safaiwala - 6
Eligibility Criteria for Head Quarter Western Command Labour Posts
- Should be citizen of India with domicile of HP
- Should be between 18 to 40 years of age
- Should be medically fit
- Should have Voter ID Card, Ratio Card, Aadhar Card
- Should not have undergone any imprisonment
Salary:
Rs. 24729.84/
How to Apply for Head Quarter Western Command Labour Posts
Eligible and interested candidates can appear for the interview at Karcham Village, Distt – Kinnaur (Applicants to report at Police Station Tapri) with following documents:
- Photographs (Colour) – (i) Self-06 (ii) NoK-04
- Character certificate issued by a Gazetted Officer on or after 20th July 2020.
- Birth and Education certificate in original along with three photocopies of each.
- Voter ID Card/Ration Card/Aadhar Card/Certificate from village panchayat in original along with three photocopies of each duly attested.
- Police verification certificate from the nearest police station in original not earlier than 20th July 2020.