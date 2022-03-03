Hindustan Shipyard Recruitment 2022: Apply for 26 General Manager, Project Officer & Other Posts @hslvizag.in

Hindustan Shipyard Recruitment 2022: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) has invited applications for recruitment to the General Manager, Project Officer & Other Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for HSL Recruitment 2022 on or before 24 April 2022 on hslvizag. in.

Hindustan Shipyard Recruitment 2022 Notification Important Dates:

Last date for Online Application- 24 April 2022

Hindustan Shipyard Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details:

On Permanent Absorption Basis:

General Manager (HR) (E7)- 1 Post

Deputy General Manager (Finance) (E5)-1 Post

Deputy General Manager (Technical) (E5)- 2 Posts

Manager (Technical) (E3)- 7 Posts

Manager (Commercial) (E3)- 2 Posts

Assistant Manager (Finance) (E1)- 1 Post

On Fixed Term Contract basis FTC:

Project Officer (Technical)- 4 Posts

Project Officer (HR)- 1 Post

Dy. Project Officer (Plant Maintenance)- 2 Posts

Dy. Project Officer (Civil)- 2 Posts

Dy. Project Officer (Technical)- 10 Posts

Dy. Project Officer (IT & ERP)-2 Posts

Dy. Project Officer (HR)-2 Posts

Consultant on Fixed Term Contract basis:

Sr. Consultant (Technical) - Delhi Office- 1 Post

Sr. Consultant (EKM Submarine Project Management & Outsourcing)- 1 Post

Consultant ( Administration) - Delhi Office- 1 Post

Hindustan Shipyard Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

General Manager (E-7)-

Essential:

(a) Experience:

(i) The candidate should have at least 20 years of postqualification experience in Public Sector Undertakings or large and reputed Private Companies (minimum annual turnover of Rs 100 Cr) in various aspects of Human Resource Management

and Industrial/Employee Relations.

(b) Lower Grade Experience:

(i) Candidates from Govt. / PSUs:

Should have minimum 3 years’ experience in immediate lower grade in pay scale of IDA-Rs. 36,600- 62000 (2007) IDA-Rs. 90,000 – 2,40,000 (2017);

CDA/Govt: Rs. 37400-67000 Grade Pay Rs.8700/- (6th CPC

Pay matrix)/ Pay level 13 of 7th CPC

(ii) Candidates from Private Sector:

The candidate should have a cumulative experience of at least 5 years during the last ten years at the Senior level in organizations of repute have a minimum annual turnover of Rs 100 Cr and drawing present CTC of Rs.23 lakhs per annum or above.

Should have been holding the position not more than two levels below the board or three levels below the Managing Director.

Desirable Skills:

Working knowledge of Telugu.

Experience in working in an ERP/computerized environment.

Deputy General Manager (E-5)- Essential:

(a) Experience:

(i) Minimum 15 years post qualification experience in dealing with Accounts and Financial Management, Audit, budgeting, Taxation, preparation of financial statements, and other financial issues in Public Sector Undertakings or large and

reputed Private Companies (minimum annual turnover of Rs 100 Cr)

(ii) The candidate should have knowledge and exposure in

dealing with Government regulatory bodies, Income Tax &

other taxation authorities, banks, and financial institutions.

(b) Lower Grade Experience:

(i) Candidates from Govt. / PSUs:

Should have minimum 3 years’ experience in immediate lower grade of

IDA-Rs. 29,100- 54,500 (2007)

Rs. 70,000 – 2,00,000 (2017)

CDA/Govt Rs. 15600-39100(PB3) GP Rs.7600/- (6th CPC)

or pay level 12 of the 7th CPC Pay matrix.

(ii) Candidates from Private Sector:

The candidate should be working in organizations of repute with a minimum annual turnover of Rs 100 Cr and drawing a present CTC of Rs.18 lakhs per annum or above.

Manager (E3)- Essential:

(a) Experience:

(i) Should have at least 09 years of post-qualification experience (from completion of essential qualification which is Graduation) in Public Sector Undertakings or large and reputed Private Companies.

(ii) Should have experience in “Shipbuilding” / “Ship design” / “Ship Repair” / “Ship Machinery Installation”/ “Overseeing the construction/repair” of Defence Ships/War Ships or Submarines.

(b) Lower Grade Experience:

(i) Candidates from Govt. / PSUs:

Should have minimum 3 years experience in immediate lower

grade of

IDA-PSU - Rs. 20,600-46,500 (2nd PRC); Rs. 50,000 –

1,60,000 (3rd PRC) CDA/Govt.: Rs. 15,600-39100, (PB3)

Grade Pay Rs.6600/- (6th Pay Matrix); Pay level 11 of 7th

CPC Pay matrix.

(ii) Candidates from Private Sector:

Minimum 3 years experience in reputed organization/s with an annual turnover of at least 100 crores and drawing present

CTC of Rs. 13 lakhs PA or above.

For more details, click on below notification link.

Hindustan Shipyard Recruitment 2022 Official Notification

HSL Official Website

How to Apply for Hindustan Shipyard Recruitment 2022?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply via hslvizag. in on or before 24 April 2022.