CTET Preparation Tips 2024 will maximise the qualifying chances in the exam. As the CTET 2024 exam is around the corner, candidates should follow a robust preparation strategy to ace the exam in the first attempt. This will help them to score high marks in the Central Teacher eligibility test, which is scheduled to be held on January 21.
The CTET exam comprises two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be for the aspirants who intend to be Classes I to V teachers, and Paper 2 will be for the aspirants who intend to be Classes VI to VIII teachers. Aspirants who want to be a teacher either for classes I to V or VI to VIII must appear in both papers (Paper I and Paper II).
As per the past trend and analysis, the questions asked in the exam were moderate in nature. In this blog, we have discussed the best CTET Preparation tips and strategies to crack the upcoming exam in one attempt.
How to Crack CTET Exam in the First Attempt?
Acing the CTET exam is no cakewalk. Lakhs of candidates appear in the eligibility test every year, but only a few thousand ace it owing to the best strategy, dedication, and hard work. Therefore, candidates should incorporate the best CTET preparation tips to secure high marks in the exam. Here is the list of best tips and tricks to crack CTET 2024 exam in the first attempt.
Examine the CTET Syllabus
Candidates should check the CTET syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2 before commencing their preparation. It will help them cover all the aspects of the exam. The Paper 1 syllabus is divided into five subjects, i.e. Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.
On the contrary, the Paper 2 syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e. Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Science or Social Studies/Social Science. Candidates must check the subject-wise syllabus to identify important topics.
Analyse the CTET Exam Pattern
Candidates should check the CTET Exam Pattern to understand the exam format, number of sections, number of questions asked, and marking scheme prescribed in the official notification. Paper 1 will be for Classes I to V teachers, and Paper 2 will be for Classes VI to VIII teachers. As per the latest exam pattern, a total of 150 multiple-choice questions are asked for 150 marks in each paper. Candidates need to attempt the entire exam in 2 hours and 30 minutes.
Choose Expert Recommended Books
Candidates should choose the expert-recommended CTET books to clear the basic concepts of the topics/chapters prescribed in the syllabus. The next CTET preparation tip is to choose one or two books for each subject and avoid learning any new topics at the last moment. With this, they should learn the fundamentals only from authentic and latest edition books. Referring to too many books or resources can create conceptual confusion and unnecessary study stress.
Practice Mock Tests and Sample Papers
Mock tests, question banks, and sample papers are some of the best CTET Preparation strategies to achieve high scores in the exam. Candidates should analyse their performance after practising the mock tests and discover their strong & weak areas. Practising mock tests will help them understand the questions asked in the exam and increase question-solving speed, accuracy, and learn how to manage time effectively.
Solve Previous Year's Papers
The next preparation tip is to solve questions from the CTET previous year papers to understand the paper trends, difficulty level, and trending topics regularly asked in the exam. Thus, candidates must attempt questions from at least the last 10 years of CTET's previous question papers to strengthen the exam preparation.
Revision is the Key
No CTET preparation strategy is incomplete without frequent revisions. Candidates must prepare short notes at the time of studying exam-relevant topics. These notes will be helpful in the quick revision of the topics prescribed in the official syllabus.
Section-Wise CTET Preparation Tips 2023
Here are the CTET Preparation Tips for all the subjects shared below for the reference of the aspirants.
CTET Preparation Tips for Child Development and Pedagogy
- Questions from Child Development and Pedagogy are available in Paper I and II.
- Practice mock tests and previous year question papers to learn how to manage time effectively in the exam.
- Some essential topics for Child Development and Pedagogy are Concepts of child-centred and progressive education, Piaget, Kohlberg, Socialization processes, and Vygotsky, etc.
CTET Preparation Tips for Mathematics
- Create a list of important formulae, facts, data, short-cut techniques, etc., and revise frequently to solve all questions quickly.
- Go through the CTET Math Syllabus and exam pattern to understand the types of questions asked in the exam.
- Some important topics for Mathematics are Geometry, Solids around Us, Numbers, Multiplication, Shapes and spatial Understanding, Division, Measurement, Addition and Subtraction, etc.
- Solve mock papers and previous year's papers to increase the question-solving speed with accuracy in the actual exam.
CTET Preparation Tips for Environmental Studies
- Questions asked in CTET environmental studies papers are theory-based. So, aspirants should adhere to the NCERT books from Class 1 to 5 and Geography books from Class 6 to 8.
- Read the habit of reading newspapers every day to stay informed about the current events happening around the environment.
- Solve previous year's question papers and mock tests to know the areas that require improvement and strengthen their preparation.
- Some of the important topics for environmental studies are Family and Friends: Relationships, Work and Play Animals, and Food, Shelter, Plants, Water, etc.
CTET Preparation Tips for Science
- Read NCERT books to clear the basic concepts for all the chapters asked in this section.
- Solve mock tests and previous year question papers to understand the trending topics and predict the questions that can be asked in the upcoming exam.
- Topics like Food, Materials, Moving Things People and Ideas, The World of the Living, Electric current and circuits, and Natural Resources should be prepared well.
CTET Preparation Tips for Social Science
- Focus on topics from ancient, modern, and medieval History and prepare short notes for effective revision.
- Practice unlimited questions from the online mock tests and CTET Social Science previous year question papers to gauge their preparation level and revise the concepts covered so far.
CTET Preparation Tips for Language
- Revisit the grammar concepts and vocabulary rules from the best resources and use flashcards to revise effectively for the exam.
- Read the newspapers and business magazines daily to learn new words and strengthen your reading skills.