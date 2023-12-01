CTET Preparation Tips 2024 will maximise the qualifying chances in the exam. As the CTET 2024 exam is around the corner, candidates should follow a robust preparation strategy to ace the exam in the first attempt. This will help them to score high marks in the Central Teacher eligibility test, which is scheduled to be held on January 21. The CTET exam comprises two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be for the aspirants who intend to be Classes I to V teachers, and Paper 2 will be for the aspirants who intend to be Classes VI to VIII teachers. Aspirants who want to be a teacher either for classes I to V or VI to VIII must appear in both papers (Paper I and Paper II).

As per the past trend and analysis, the questions asked in the exam were moderate in nature. In this blog, we have discussed the best CTET Preparation tips and strategies to crack the upcoming exam in one attempt. How to Crack CTET Exam in the First Attempt? Acing the CTET exam is no cakewalk. Lakhs of candidates appear in the eligibility test every year, but only a few thousand ace it owing to the best strategy, dedication, and hard work. Therefore, candidates should incorporate the best CTET preparation tips to secure high marks in the exam. Here is the list of best tips and tricks to crack CTET 2024 exam in the first attempt.

Examine the CTET Syllabus Candidates should check the CTET syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2 before commencing their preparation. It will help them cover all the aspects of the exam. The Paper 1 syllabus is divided into five subjects, i.e. Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

On the contrary, the Paper 2 syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e. Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Science or Social Studies/Social Science. Candidates must check the subject-wise syllabus to identify important topics. Analyse the CTET Exam Pattern

Candidates should check the CTET Exam Pattern to understand the exam format, number of sections, number of questions asked, and marking scheme prescribed in the official notification. Paper 1 will be for Classes I to V teachers, and Paper 2 will be for Classes VI to VIII teachers. As per the latest exam pattern, a total of 150 multiple-choice questions are asked for 150 marks in each paper. Candidates need to attempt the entire exam in 2 hours and 30 minutes. Choose Expert Recommended Books