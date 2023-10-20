HP Board Class 11 Histroy Syllabus 2023-24 with Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme & Question Paper Design

HPBOSE Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 Histroy: Check latest History syllabus for HP Board Class 11 to know what contents have been prescribed by the board for the 2023-24 session. Know the exam pattern, marks distribution and exam blueprint for the HPBOSE Class 11 History Exam 2023-24.

HPBOSE Class 11 Histroy Syllabus 2023-24: The syllabus of any subject is an important resource for students, as it provides a roadmap for the course and helps them prepare for the exam. The CBSE Class 11 History syllabus is no exception. It includes unit-wise topics to be covered for the 2023-24 examination, as well as unit-wise weightage distribution and question paper blueprint. Thus, the CBSE Class 11 History syllabus is a valuable resource for students. By carefully understanding and using the syllabus, students can increase their chances of success in the exam. This information is essential for students to plan their studies and prepare for the exam in a targeted manner. Check and download the complete syllabus in PDF in PDF.  

HP Board Class 11 Histroy Syllabus 2023-24

Course Structure

Histroy (Theory)

80 Marks

Internal Assessment

20 Marks

Total

100 Marks

Course Content

 

Marks Distribution

Unit No.

Particulars

Marks assigned

 

Section A: Early Societies

 

 

Introduction

 

1

From the Beginning of Time

10

2

Early Cities

10

 

Section B: Empires

 

 

Introduction

 

3

An Empire Across Three Continents

5

4

Central Islamic lands

8

5

Nomadic Empires

7

 

Section C: Changing Traditions

 

 

Introduction

 

6

Three Orders

5

7

Changing Cultural Traditions

8

8

Confrontation of Cultures

7

 

Section D: Path to Modernization

 

 

Introduction

 

9

The Industrial Revolution

8

10

Displacing Indigenous Peoples

6

11

Path to Modernization

6

Chapter Wise Distribution of Marks Blue Print

 

Weightage of Questions of Different Formats

 

Prescribed Books

 

