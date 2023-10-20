HP Board Class 11 Histroy Syllabus 2023-24 with Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme & Question Paper Design

HPBOSE Class 11 Histroy Syllabus 2023-24: The syllabus of any subject is an important resource for students, as it provides a roadmap for the course and helps them prepare for the exam. The CBSE Class 11 History syllabus is no exception. It includes unit-wise topics to be covered for the 2023-24 examination, as well as unit-wise weightage distribution and question paper blueprint. Thus, the CBSE Class 11 History syllabus is a valuable resource for students. By carefully understanding and using the syllabus, students can increase their chances of success in the exam. This information is essential for students to plan their studies and prepare for the exam in a targeted manner. Check and download the complete syllabus in PDF in PDF.
HP Board Class 11 Histroy Syllabus 2023-24
Course Structure
|
Histroy (Theory)
|
80 Marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
20 Marks
|
Total
|
100 Marks
Course Content
Marks Distribution
|
Unit No.
|
Particulars
|
Marks assigned
|
|
Section A: Early Societies
|
|
|
Introduction
|
|
1
|
From the Beginning of Time
|
10
|
2
|
Early Cities
|
10
|
|
Section B: Empires
|
|
|
Introduction
|
|
3
|
An Empire Across Three Continents
|
5
|
4
|
Central Islamic lands
|
8
|
5
|
Nomadic Empires
|
7
|
|
Section C: Changing Traditions
|
|
|
Introduction
|
|
6
|
Three Orders
|
5
|
7
|
Changing Cultural Traditions
|
8
|
8
|
Confrontation of Cultures
|
7
|
|
Section D: Path to Modernization
|
|
|
Introduction
|
|
9
|
The Industrial Revolution
|
8
|
10
|
Displacing Indigenous Peoples
|
6
|
11
|
Path to Modernization
|
6
