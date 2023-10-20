Thе Himachal Pradеsh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has rеcеntly unvеilеd thе class 12 curriculum for thе upcoming 2023-24 acadеmic yеar HP Board еxaminations. Thе syllabus plays a crucial rolе in guiding studеnts' еxam prеparation by outlining thе еssеntial concеpts and topics thеy nееd to covеr. Essеntially, it sеrvеs as a roadmap for studеnts as thеy gеt rеady for thе еxams. This articlе offеrs an еasily accеssiblе PDF of thе HPBOSE Physical Education curriculum for class 12 in thе 2023-24 acadеmic yеar, along with information about thе grading systеm and еxam structurе.
HPBOSE CLASS 12 Physical Education Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme
NORMS FOR PHYSICAL FITNESS TEST (Boys)
|
Point
Marks
|
100 mts.
(sec.)
|
12 min.
Run/walk
(Mts.)
|
Long
Jump
(Mts.)
|
Cricket Ball
Throw
(Mts).
|
Shuttle Run
(4X10mts.)
(Sec.)
|
10
|
12.0
|
2000
|
5.50
|
70
|
8.5
|
9
|
12.5
|
1900
|
5.25
|
65
|
9.0
|
8
|
13.0
|
1800
|
5.00
|
60
|
9.4
|
7
|
13.5
|
1700
|
4.80
|
55
|
9.7
|
6
|
13.8
|
1650
|
4.65
|
50
|
10.0
|
5
|
14.0
|
1600
|
4.50
|
45
|
10.3
|
4
|
14.5
|
1550
|
4.35
|
40
|
10.6
|
3
|
14.8
|
1450
|
4.10
|
35
|
11.0
|
2
|
15.3
|
1350
|
3.85
|
30
|
11.5
|
1
|
15.8
|
1250
|
3.60
|
25
|
12.0
NORMS FOR PHYSICAL FITNESS TEST (Girls):
|
Point
Marks
|
100 mts.
(sec.)
|
12 min.
Run/walk
(Mts.)
|
Long
Jump
(Mts.)
|
Cricket
Ball
Throw
(Mts).
|
Shuttle Run
(4X10mts.)
(Sec.)
|
10
|
14.0
|
1700
|
5.0
|
50
|
9.5
|
9
|
14.5
|
1600
|
4.75
|
46
|
10.0
|
8
|
15.0
|
1500
|
4.50
|
42
|
10.5
|
7
|
15.5
|
1400
|
4.25
|
38
|
11.0
|
6
|
16.0
|
1300
|
4.00
|
34
|
11.5
|
5
|
16.5
|
1200
|
3.75
|
30
|
12.0
|
4
|
17.0
|
1100
|
3.50
|
26
|
12.5
|
3
|
17.5
|
1000
|
3.25
|
22
|
13.0
|
2
|
18.0
|
900
|
3.00
|
18
|
13.5
|
1
|
18.5
|
800
|
2.75
|
14
|
14.0
|
ONE PAPER
|
3 HOURS
|
60 MARKS
|
PART – A
|
THEORY
|
24 MARKS
PHYSICAL FITNESS AND WELLNESS
-
Meaning and Importance of physical Fitness and Wellness
-
Components of Physical Fitness and Wellness
-
Factors affecting Physical Fitness and Wellness
-
Principles of Physical Fitness development
-
Means of fitness development
- Aerobic Activities – Jogging, Cycling Calisthenics and Rhythmic Exercises
- Participation in Games and Sports
- Circuit Training
-
TRAININ GMETHODS
-
Meaning and Concept of Training
-
Warming up, Limbering down and their importance
-
Methods of Training
- Methods of Strength Development-Isometric, and Isokinetic Exercises
- Methods of Endurance Development-Continuous Method, Interval Training and Fartlek
- Methods of Speed Development-Acceleration Runs and Pace Races
-
SOCIOLOGICAL ASPECTS OF PHYSICAL EDUCATION
-
Meaning of Sociological and its importance in Physical Education and Sports
-
Games and Sports as man is cultural Heritage
-
Development of leadership Qualities and group dynamics
PART-B
-
History of the game/sport (Any one game/sport of student’s choice).
-
Latest general rules of the game/sport (Any one game/sport of student’s choice).
-
Measurement of play fields and specifications of sports equipment
-
Fundamental skills of the game/sport.
-
Related sports technologies
-
Important tournaments and venues
-
Sports personalities
-
Sports Awards
PART-C
HEALTHFUL LIVING
-
Concept of environment
-
Scope of environment – living environment, work place environment and environment for leisure activities
-
Essential elements of healthful environment – safe water, low levels of noise, clean air, sanitary surrounding, low levels of radioactive radiations and absence of hazards responsible for accidents in (i) Home and neighborhood in rural and urban areas (ii) school and work place (iii) during leisure time activities – recreation and sports.
-
Role of individual in improvement of environment for health promotion and prevention of accidents related to transportation swimming and water sports.
-
Disaster preparedness and health care during disasters.
FAMILY HEALTH EDUCATION
-
Meaning and functions of family and its importance as a social institution.
-
Needs and problems of adolescents and their management.
-
Human reproduction – menstruation, conceptional and prenatal care
-
Problems associated with pre-marital sex and teenage pregnancies
-
Preparation of marriage
-
Role of parents in child care.
PREVENTION/ AND FIRST AID FOR COMMON SPORTS INJURIES
-
Soft Tissue Injuries – sprain and strain
-
Bone injuries
-
Joint injuries
PRACTICALS
The activity syllabus has been divided into following four parts. The marks of each part are as follows:
|
Part-A
|
Track and Field (Two events)
|
- 6 Marks
|
Part-B
|
Games and Sports (One Game)
|
- 3 Marks
|
Part-C
|
Achievement in Sports
|
- 8 Marks
|
Part-D
|
Practical Note Book (Class Record)
|
- 3 Marks
PART- A TRACK AND FIELD
Any two events may be opted. Each event will carry 4 marks out of which 2 marks are for viva concerning athletics event selected by the candidate.
-
Sprints 100 meters or 200 meters or 400 metres
-
Middle and Long distance running 800 meters or 1500* meters or 3000* meters
-
Broad jump
-
Triple Jump*
-
High jump
-
Shot put
-
Discuss throw
-
Javelin throw
*denotes ‘for boys only’
PART- B TEAM GAMES
Any one game from Group A and B may be opted. The game will carry 4 marks out of
which 2 marks will be proficiency in the game and skills of the game.
|
Group A
|
Group B
|
Hockey
|
Badminton
|
Football*
|
Wrestling*
|
Volley Ball
|
Table Tennis
|
Basket Ball
|
Boxing*
|
Kabaddi
|
Rhythmic (Folk Dance, Drill & Marching)
|
Kho-Kho
|
|
Hand Ball
|
*denotes ‘for boys only’
PART C ACHIEVEMENT IN SPORTS
(Breakup of 8 marks shall be as follows)
-
School level participation: 3 marks
-
Zonal level participation: 4 marks
-
District level participation: 5 marks
-
State level participation: 6 marks
-
National level participation: 8 marks
PART D PRACTICAL NOTE BOOK
Practical Record (activities): 3 marks
|
HPBOSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2023-2024 - Download PDF