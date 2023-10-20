Himachal Pradesh (HP) Board 12th Physical Education Syllabus: This article provides detailed and downloadable PDF for the HPBOSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus with marking scheme and exam pattern.

Thе Himachal Pradеsh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has rеcеntly unvеilеd thе class 12 curriculum for thе upcoming 2023-24 acadеmic yеar HP Board еxaminations. Thе syllabus plays a crucial rolе in guiding studеnts' еxam prеparation by outlining thе еssеntial concеpts and topics thеy nееd to covеr. Essеntially, it sеrvеs as a roadmap for studеnts as thеy gеt rеady for thе еxams. This articlе offеrs an еasily accеssiblе PDF of thе HPBOSE Physical Education curriculum for class 12 in thе 2023-24 acadеmic yеar, along with information about thе grading systеm and еxam structurе.

HPBOSE CLASS 12 Physical Education Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

NORMS FOR PHYSICAL FITNESS TEST (Boys)

Point Marks 100 mts. (sec.) 12 min. Run/walk (Mts.) Long Jump (Mts.) Cricket Ball Throw (Mts). Shuttle Run (4X10mts.) (Sec.) 10 12.0 2000 5.50 70 8.5 9 12.5 1900 5.25 65 9.0 8 13.0 1800 5.00 60 9.4 7 13.5 1700 4.80 55 9.7 6 13.8 1650 4.65 50 10.0 5 14.0 1600 4.50 45 10.3 4 14.5 1550 4.35 40 10.6 3 14.8 1450 4.10 35 11.0 2 15.3 1350 3.85 30 11.5 1 15.8 1250 3.60 25 12.0

NORMS FOR PHYSICAL FITNESS TEST (Girls):

Point Marks 100 mts. (sec.) 12 min. Run/walk (Mts.) Long Jump (Mts.) Cricket Ball Throw (Mts). Shuttle Run (4X10mts.) (Sec.) 10 14.0 1700 5.0 50 9.5 9 14.5 1600 4.75 46 10.0 8 15.0 1500 4.50 42 10.5 7 15.5 1400 4.25 38 11.0 6 16.0 1300 4.00 34 11.5 5 16.5 1200 3.75 30 12.0 4 17.0 1100 3.50 26 12.5 3 17.5 1000 3.25 22 13.0 2 18.0 900 3.00 18 13.5 1 18.5 800 2.75 14 14.0

ONE PAPER 3 HOURS 60 MARKS PART – A THEORY 24 MARKS

PHYSICAL FITNESS AND WELLNESS

Meaning and Importance of physical Fitness and Wellness Components of Physical Fitness and Wellness Factors affecting Physical Fitness and Wellness Principles of Physical Fitness development Means of fitness development

Aerobic Activities – Jogging, Cycling Calisthenics and Rhythmic Exercises

Participation in Games and Sports

Circuit Training

TRAININ GMETHODS Meaning and Concept of Training Warming up, Limbering down and their importance Methods of Training

Methods of Strength Development-Isometric, and Isokinetic Exercises

Methods of Endurance Development-Continuous Method, Interval Training and Fartlek

Methods of Speed Development-Acceleration Runs and Pace Races

SOCIOLOGICAL ASPECTS OF PHYSICAL EDUCATION Meaning of Sociological and its importance in Physical Education and Sports Games and Sports as man is cultural Heritage Development of leadership Qualities and group dynamics

PART-B

History of the game/sport (Any one game/sport of student’s choice). Latest general rules of the game/sport (Any one game/sport of student’s choice). Measurement of play fields and specifications of sports equipment Fundamental skills of the game/sport. Related sports technologies Important tournaments and venues Sports personalities Sports Awards

PART-C

HEALTHFUL LIVING

Concept of environment Scope of environment – living environment, work place environment and environment for leisure activities Essential elements of healthful environment – safe water, low levels of noise, clean air, sanitary surrounding, low levels of radioactive radiations and absence of hazards responsible for accidents in (i) Home and neighborhood in rural and urban areas (ii) school and work place (iii) during leisure time activities – recreation and sports. Role of individual in improvement of environment for health promotion and prevention of accidents related to transportation swimming and water sports. Disaster preparedness and health care during disasters.

FAMILY HEALTH EDUCATION

Meaning and functions of family and its importance as a social institution. Needs and problems of adolescents and their management. Human reproduction – menstruation, conceptional and prenatal care Problems associated with pre-marital sex and teenage pregnancies Preparation of marriage Role of parents in child care.

PREVENTION/ AND FIRST AID FOR COMMON SPORTS INJURIES

Soft Tissue Injuries – sprain and strain Bone injuries Joint injuries

PRACTICALS

The activity syllabus has been divided into following four parts. The marks of each part are as follows:

Part-A Track and Field (Two events) - 6 Marks Part-B Games and Sports (One Game) - 3 Marks Part-C Achievement in Sports - 8 Marks Part-D Practical Note Book (Class Record) - 3 Marks

PART- A TRACK AND FIELD

Any two events may be opted. Each event will carry 4 marks out of which 2 marks are for viva concerning athletics event selected by the candidate.

Sprints 100 meters or 200 meters or 400 metres Middle and Long distance running 800 meters or 1500* meters or 3000* meters Broad jump Triple Jump* High jump Shot put Discuss throw Javelin throw

*denotes ‘for boys only’

PART- B TEAM GAMES

Any one game from Group A and B may be opted. The game will carry 4 marks out of

which 2 marks will be proficiency in the game and skills of the game.

Group A Group B Hockey Badminton Football* Wrestling* Volley Ball Table Tennis Basket Ball Boxing* Kabaddi Rhythmic (Folk Dance, Drill & Marching) Kho-Kho Hand Ball

*denotes ‘for boys only’

PART C ACHIEVEMENT IN SPORTS

(Breakup of 8 marks shall be as follows)

School level participation: 3 marks Zonal level participation: 4 marks District level participation: 5 marks State level participation: 6 marks National level participation: 8 marks

PART D PRACTICAL NOTE BOOK

Practical Record (activities): 3 marks