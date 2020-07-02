HPAS Exam 2020 on 6 September: Check HPSSC Administrative Service Combined Competitive Prelims Exam Updates Here

HPAS Exam 2020: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the exam date for Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam 2019 (HPAS). As per HPAS Calendar, HPAS Prelims Exam will held on 06 September 2020.

HPPSC Exam Calendar 2020

All such candidates who have applied for HP HPAS Exam 2019-20 can appear for the exam on scheduled date and time. Earlier, HPAS Exam was scheduled on scheduled 26 April 2020 which was postponed due to nation-wide lockdown imposed by the Central Government for the prevention of Corona (Covid-1) across the country.

HPAS Prelims Exam Pattern

HPAS Preliminary Examination will be an objective type paper. The questions will be framed from General Studies and Aptitude Test. Each subject carries 100 questions of 200 marks. The time duration for both the papers is two hours.

The candidates who will qualify in HPAS Prelims Exam shall be called for HPAS Manis Exam. Shortlisted candidates in the HPAS Mains Written Exam will appear for viva voce or interview round.

HPAS Pre Exam is meant to serve as a screening only. The marks obtained in the HPPSC HPAS Prelims Exam by the candidates, who are declared qualified for the main exam, will not be counted for the final selection. The final merit list will be based on marks secured in the main exam and the viva-voce of 1050 marks.

HPPSC has released the HPAS 2020 Notification on 21 January 2020, against the advertisement number (01/2020). A total of 24 vacancies are available for HP Administrative Service Class – 1 -11 Posts, District Controller, FCS & CA Class Post, District Employment Officer, Class – 1 Posts Principal, Class – 1 Post, Tehsildar, Class Posts and Block Development Officer, Class 1 Post.