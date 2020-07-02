HPSSC Exam Calendar 2020 Released @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check HPPSC Exam Date for Subordinate Service Mains Exam & Other Posts Here

HPSSC Exam Calendar 2020: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the exam dates of various of Computer Based Tests (CBT) and Offline Screening Tests for the upcoming months of the year 2020, today i.e. on 02 July 2020, on its official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in. HPPSC New Exam Date has been announced for the posts such as Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Allied Services/ Posts (Class-III, Non Gazetted)(Mains Exam) Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS)Prelims, Lecturer, Executive Officer / Secretary, Assistant Manager, Class-II, Tehsil Welfare Officer, Class-II, Homeopathic Medical Officers, Manager (Technical) and Regional Manager.

HPPSC has announced the advance schedules so that prospective candidates can have enough time to prepare for these exams.The candidates who are going to appear in the above mentioned exam can can check the dates below in the table:

Name of the Exam Date of Exam Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Allied Services/ Posts (Class-III, Non Gazetted) Examination-2019 06 and 07 August 2020 Lecturer History (School New) Class-III, (Non Gazetted) in Department of Higher Education, H.P. 16 August 2020 Lecturer Hindi (School New) Class-III, (Non Gazetted) Department of Higher Education, H.P 23 August 2020 Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) Combined competitive (Preliminary Examination-2019) 06 September 2020 Homeopathic Medical Officers in the in Department of Ayurveda, H.P 14 September 2020 Manager (Technical), Class-I (on Contract basis) in HRTC under the Department of Transport, H.P. 16 September 2020 Regional Manager, Class-I (on Contract basis) in HRTC under the Department of Transport, H.P 18 September 2020 Executive Officer / Secretary (Executive State Municipal Services) in the Department of Urban Development, H.P 27 September 2020 Assistant Manager, Class-II in H.P. State Cooperative Bank Ltd. 11 October 2020 Tehsil Welfare Officer, Class-II (Non-Gazetted) in the department of Social Justice & Empowerment, H.P. 25 October 2020

The exam shall be conducted in either online or offline mode. The candidates can check the mode of the exams below:

Offline Exam Online Exam HPAS Exam 2019-20 HPPSC Homeopathic Medical Officers Exam HP Lecturer History Exam HPPSC Manager (Technical), Class-I Exam HPSSC Lecturer Hindi Exam HPPSC Regional Manager, Class-I Exam HPSSC Executive Officer / Secretary Exam HPSSC Tehsil Welfare Officer Exam

As per the official notice - “The tentative dates of examination are subject to availability of venues and conducive conditions in view of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic”. The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website or on this page for HPPSC Exam 2020 Latest Updates.

HPPSC Exam 2020 Notice PDF