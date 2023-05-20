HPBOSE 12th Result 2023: Direct Link to Check HP Board Class 12th Result at hpbose.org

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has announced the HPBOSE 12th result 2023 today, May 20, 2023. Candidates can click on the direct link given here to check the board results.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has announced the HPBOSE 12th results 2023 today. Students eagerly waiting for the HP board 12th results can visit the official website of the board to check their results. According to the details provided, the overall pass percentage recorded for the 2023 Class 12 term 2 exams is 79.74%.

This year the board conducted the class 12 exams in two terms. The HPBOSE term 1 exams were conducted from September 15 to October 6, 2022. The results of the term 1 exam were announced on January 2, 2023. HP term 2 exams were conducted from March 10 to 31, 2023.

HP board 12th results have been announced on the official website - hpbose.org. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the board results.

Check Latest Updates on HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Here

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Pass Percentage

There is a decline in the overall pass percentage this year as compared to the performance of the students in 2022. The pass percentage of class 12 students in 2022 was 93.91% while the pass percentage for this year is 70.74%.

Updated as on May 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM

HPBOSE 12th result 2023: Female students topped in all streams

HP Board 12th results have been announced by board officials today, May 20, 2023. This year girls have topped the HP board 12th exams in all three streams.

Tarnija Sharma is the topper for the Arts Stream with 97.4%

Ojaswini Upmanyu topped the Science stream with 98.6%

Vrinda Thakur topped the Commerce with 98.4% marks

Updated as on May 20, 2023 at 12:49 PM

HP Board 12th Result 2023: Over 13,000 Students In Compartment



As per the data available, a total of 13,335 students have been placed in the compartment exam category. The total number of students who passed the exams is 83.418 out of 105,369 students who appeared for the exams. Those who were unable to score the minimum required marks will have to appear for the compartment exams to improve their scores.

Updated as on May 20, 2023 at 12:37 PM

HP Board 12th Result 2023 Roll Number

The link for students to download the HPBOSE 12th result 2023 will be made available on the official website hpbose.org soon. To check the board results, students are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number in the result link.

Updated as on May 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM

HP Board 12th result 2023 Term 2 Toppers

HP Board officials have announced the list of students who have secured the top ranks in the board exam.

Tarnija Sharma is the topper for the Arts Stream with 97.4%

Ojaswini Upmanyu topped the Science stream with 98.6%

Vrinda Thakur topped the Commerce with 98.4% marks

Updated as on May 20, 2023 at 12:27 PM

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Declared; 79.74 overall Pass Percentage

Hp board officials have announced the HPBOSE 12th results. According to the information provided by the board, the overall pass percentage recorded for students is 79.74%.

Updated as on May 20, 2023 at 12:25 PM

Where to check HPBOSE 12th Results 2023

HP board class 12 results have been declared by the board. To check the board results candidates need to visit the official website - hpbose.org. Along with the official website, a direct link for students to check their results is also available at hp12.jagranjosh.com

How to check HPBOSE 12th Result 2023

Himachal Pradesh 12th results have been announced. To check the HP board 12th results, candidates are required to enter their class 12 roll number in the result link. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the HP 12th results.

Step 1: Visit the HPBOSE official website

Step 2: Click on the HP Board 12th Result link provided

Step 3: Enter the class 12 registration number in the result link

Step 4: The HP board class 12 results 2023 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the HP 12th Results 2023 for further reference

Steps to Check HPBOSE 12th Result at Jagran Josh

Along with the official link, candidates can also check their board results through the direct link given here at Jagran Josh. Candidates can follow the below given steps to check the results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jagran Josh

Step 2: Click on the HP 12th Result link

Step 3: Enter the 12th roll number in the link provided

Step 4: Download the board result for further reference

Also Read: HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 OUT LIVE Updates: HP Board Class 12th Result Term 2 Direct Link to hpbose.org, Latest News, Toppers List