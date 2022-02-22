HPCL HRRL Recruitment 2022 for 46 Manager/Sr. Manager Post under E5/E6 @hrrl.in, Check Application Process

HPCL HRRL has invited online application for the 46 Manager/Sr. Manager Post on its official website. Check HPCL HRRL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HPCL HRRL Recruitment 2022 Notification: HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd. (HRRL) has invited online application for the 46 Professional Posts including Manager/Senior Manager. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on from 24 February 2022 to 15th March 2022.

In a bid to apply for HPCL Recruitment 2022 candidates should have certain educational qualification including 4 year Full time degrees in Engineering with minimum 60% marks as mentioned in the notification.



Important Dates for HPCL HRRL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Commencement for Submission of Application: 24th February 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15th March 2022

Vacancy Details for HPCL HRRL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Total Post-46

S/G E5-32

S/G E6 -14

Eligibility Criteria for HPCL HRRL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Civil E5 / E6: 4-years full time regular engineering course in Civil Engineering from AICTE

approved / UGC recognized University/Deemed University with minimum 60% marks of all

semesters/years for UR/OBCNC/EWS candidates and 50% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Electrical Engineer E5/ E6: 4-years full time regular engineering course in Electrical Engineering from AICTE approved / UGC recognized University/Deemed University with minimum 60% marks of all semesters/years for UR/OBCNC/EWS candidates and 50% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Instrumentation Engineer-E5/ E6: 4-years full time regular engineering course in Instrumentation Engineering from AICTE approved / UGC recognized University/Deemed University with minimum 60% marks of all semesters/years for UR/OBCNC/EWS candidates and 50% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Mechanical – Inspection & Reliability - E5/ E6: 4-years full time regular engineering course in Mechanical Engineering from AICTE approved / UGC recognized University/Deemed University with minimum 60% marks of all semesters/years for UR/OBCNC/EWS candidates and 50% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates

Mechanical / Mechanical Petrochemical – Maintenance Static -E5/ E6: 4-years full time regular engineering course in Mechanical Engineering from AICTE approved / UGC recognized University/Deemed University with minimum 60% marks of all semesters/years for UR/OBCNC/EWS candidates and 50% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.



Mechanical / Mechanical Petrochemical – Maintenance Rotary - E5/ E6: 4-years full time regular engineering course in Mechanical Engineering from AICTE approved / UGC recognized University/Deemed University with minimum 60% marks of all semesters/years for UR/OBCNC/EWS candidates and 50% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.



Mechanical / Mechanical Petrochemical – Maintenance Planning - E5/ E6: 4-years full time regular engineering course in Mechanical Engineering from AICTE approved / UGC recognized University/Deemed University with minimum 60% marks of all semesters/years for UR/OBCNC/EWS candidates and 50% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.



Mechanical - Project & CES - E5/ E6: 4-years full time regular engineering course in Mechanical Engineering from AICTE approved / UGC recognized University/Deemed University with minimum 60% marks of all semesters/years for UR/OBCNC/EWS candidates and 50% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.



Chemical (including QC):4-years full time regular engineering course in Chemical Engineering from AICTE approved / UGC recognized University/Deemed University with minimum 60% marks of all semesters/years for UR/OBCNC/EWS candidates and 50% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Fire & Safety-E5/E6: Full time regular BE (Fire Engg) from NFSC Nagpur or Equivalent (B.Tech in Fire Engineering or Fire & Safety Engineering from AICTE approved / UGC recognized University / Deemed University.)

Human Resources -E5/E6:Two-years full time, Post-graduate Degree in HR /Personnel

Management / Industrial Relations/Psychology or Masters in Business Administration (MBA) with

specialization in HR/Personnel Management from AICTE approved / UGC recognized institute /

university. Candidates belonging to UR, EWS and OBCNC category should have secured minimum 60% marks ( marks of all semesters) in qualifying degree examinations, relaxed to 50% ( marks of all semesters) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Chartered Accountant-E5/E6: Candidates should be Qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) with 50% marks

Information Systems - E5/E6: 4 years Full time B.E. / B.Tech in the discipline of Electronics /

Telecommunications / Electronics & Telecommunications / Computer Science / Information Technology OR

Three years full time course in Masters in Computer Applications (MCA) / Masters in Computer Science(MCS) OR Two years full time course in Masters in Business Administrations (MBA) / Masters in Management Studies (MMS) with Information Technology or Systems or Computer Science as specialization.

Legal- E5/E6: 3-years full time course in law after graduation or 5 years course in law after

12th Standard from AICTE approved / UGC recognized University/Deemed University.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for HPCL HRRL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Candidates can apply online only with the official website https://www.hrrl.in/ from 24 February 2022 to 15 March 2022.