HPPSC Answer Key 2020 for Lecturer Posts Released @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Raise Objection Till March 04

HPPSC Answer Key 2020: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the answer key for Lecturer Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the HPPSC Lecturer exam can check the answer keys available on the official website of HPPSC.i.e-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

According to the short notification release by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) the answer key for the Lecturer (School New) – Commerce has been announced by the commission. Candidates appeared in the written exam can check the answer key on the official website.

It is to be noted that the Screening Test for the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) Lecturer (School New) Commerce post was conducted on 23 February 2020 in the state.

Candidates can raise their objections, if any regarding the answer key released by the commission. Candidates will have to raise their objections with the documentary proof in the given Performa available on the website in person/by post/through courier within seven days i.e. 04 March 2020.

HPPSC Answer Key 2020 for Lecturer Posts Download Process

Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) i.e.- hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Go to the WHAT'S NEW section available on the home page.

Click on the link "Answer Key to the post of Lecturer School New Commerce Screening Test Held on 23.02.2020" given on the Home Page.

You will be moved to a New Window where you will get the PDF of the desired Answer Key.

Click and download the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) for latest updates regarding the-Lecturer (School New) – Commerce posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.