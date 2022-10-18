HPPSC HPAS CCE Answer Key 2022 (Released) at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Raise Objections Till Oct 25

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the preliminary answer key for the HP Administrative Services (Prlm) CCE-2021on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

HPPSC HPAS CCE Answer Key 2022 : Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the preliminary answer key for the HP Administrative Services (Prlm) Combined Competitive Examination-2021 on its official website. Commission had conducted the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service etc. Combined Competitive Prelims Examination on 16 October 2022. Candidates appeared in the HP Administrative Services (Prlm) Combined Competitive Examination-2021 can download the answer key from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

You can download the HPPSC HPAS CCE Answer Key 2022 directly through the link given below.

The PDF of the Provisional answers key of General Studies (Paper-I) of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Etc. Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 is available on the official website of HPPSC. Candidates can download the same and raise their objections, if any to the official website in prescribed format.

The prescribed format to raise the objection is available on the official website. Candidates can raise their objections in person/by post / through courier withi seven days i.e. upto 25 October 2022.

You can download the HPPSC HPAS CCE Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

