HPPSC Interview Date 2022 (Out) for ACF, AE and Other Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download Schedule Here

HPPSC has released short notice regarding the Personality Test schedule for the various posts including HPFS (ACF), AE and other on its official website - hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

HPPSC Interview Date 2022 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released short notice regarding the Personality Test schedule for the posts including HPFS (ACF), Assistant Engineer (Civil), Associate Professor (Nephrology) and others. Commission will conduct the interview for these post from 22 March 2022 onwards.

Candidates who have qualified successfully for interview round for these posts can check the details HPPSC Interview Date 2022 available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission - hppsc.hp.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, HPPSC will conduct the interview for the HPFS (ACF), Department of Forest Himachal Pradesh on 22 and 23 March 2022. Interview for Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Public Works, H.P. will be held from 22 to 24 March 2022.

Interview for the post of Associate Professor (Nephrology), Assistant Professor (Nephrology) and Assistant Professor (General Surgery) under Department of Medical Education & Research, H.P. will be conducted on 24 March 2022.

All such candidates who have qualified successfully in the objective type test for interview round can download the HPPSC Interview Date 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of HPPSC- hppsc.hp.gov.in. Go to the WHAT'S NEW section available on the Home Page. Click on the link-Press Note - Regarding Personality Test for the Post of HPFS (ACF),Assistant Engineer (Civil), Associate Professor (Nephrology), Assistant Professor (Nephrology) and Assistant Professor (General Surgery).Press Note - Regarding Personality Test for the Post of HPFS (ACF),Assistant Engineer (Civil), Associate Professor (Nephrology), Assistant Professor (Nephrology) and Assistant Professor (General Surgery). on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022. Download and save the HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 for your future reference.

Commission will release the Personality Test call letters to all provisionally admitted candidates who have been declared qualified in Objective Type Screening Test for the above mentioned posts will be uploaded on its official website

Candidates can download their Admit Card alongwith “Instructions to candidates for Personality Test” shortly from the official website. You can download the HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.