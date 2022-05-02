HPPSC Prelims Exam Date 2022 Postponed for Naib Tehsildar Post@hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the postponement notice for the Naib Tehsildar post on its official website - hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Prelims Exam Date 2022 Postponed: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has postponed the prelims exam for the post of Naib Tehsildar. Commission to conduct the prelims screening tests for the post of Naib Tehsildar tentatively on 15 May 2022. Now Commission has postponed the same and all those candidates who have to appear in the prelims exam for the Naib Tehsildar post can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission - hppsc.hp.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, Commission has postponed the scheduled tentative prelims exam date for Naib Tehsildar post which was to be conducted on 15-05-2022.

Short notice further reads," Apropos press note this Commission issued on 08-03-2022 whereby tentative date for the conduct of Naib Tehsildar preliminary examination was notified. Now due to administrative reasons this examination will not be conducted on provisionally announced date of 15-05-2022. The next date(s) for the conduct of Naib Tehsildar (Preliminary) examination will be notified in due course of time."

