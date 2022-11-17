HPSC Recruitment 2022 for Sub Divisional Engineer Posts, Apply Online @hpsc.gov.in

HPSC Recruitment 2022: Haryana Public Service Commission is hiring for Sub Divisional Engineer Posts. Candidates can check the details here.

HPSC Recruitment 2022: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) (Group-B) on its official website i.e. hpsc.gov.in. Candidates can apply online from 16 November to 06 December 2022.

The selection of the candidates will be done by the Development and Panchayat Department of Haryana. The candidates applying for the post should ensure that they fulfil all eligibility conditions for the post. They can check the application link and notification given below.

HPSC Recruitment Notification Download

HPSC Recruitment Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 16 November 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 06 December 2022

HPSC SDE Vacancy Details

Category Vacancy Details General/UR 29 SC of Haryana 10 BC A of Haryana 05 BC B of Haryana 3 EWS of Haryana 6 Total 53

Eligibility Criteria for HPSC SDE Recrutiment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised university / Institution; and Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matric Standard or Higher Education.

HPSC SDE Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of a Written exam. The eligible canclidates shall be issued admit card for appearing in the exam.

HPSC SDE Age Limit:

21 to 42 years

Application Fee:

General Male - Rs. 1000/-

Female/SC / BC-A / BC-B ESM/EWS - Rs. 250/-

PWD - No Fee

How to Apply for HPSC SDE Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply online on or before 06 December 2022 on the official website of the commission i.e. hpsc.gov.in.

