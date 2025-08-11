HPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 35 Treasury & Asst. Treasury Officer Posts at hpsc.gov.in

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
HPSC TO ATO Recruitment 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has reopened the application window for 35 Group-B posts- comprising 5 Treasury Officer (TO) and 30 Assistant Treasury Officer (ATO) positions under Advertisement No. 23/2023. This recruitment drive is a re-opening of the 2023 notification, giving fresh opportunities to eligible candidates.

Upasna Choudhary
Aug 11, 2025, 13:42 IST
HPSC TO ATO Recruitment 2025

HPSC TO ATO Recruitment 2025: The HPSC has announced the partial modification of Advertisement No. 2312023, published on 13.04.2023 for TO & ATO posts in the Finance Department, Haryana. The application process for the Advertisement No. 2312023 vacancy was closed on 28 April 2023. Now, the applications for the same advertisement have been opened. The notification was released on 08 August 2025. The application process has started from 11 August and the registration window will close on 01 September 2025. All the eligible candidates who have previously filled the form and who are afresh to this new modified advertisement can apply through the official portal of HPSC.

How to Apply for HPSC TO ATO

The application process for the HPSC TO ATO recruitment is slightly different for the candidates who have previously registered themselves and for those who are going to register afresh.
For Old Candidates: Candidates who had already applied against Adr.t. No. 2312023 with closing date 28.04.2023 are compulsorily required to register on the online portal https://hpsc.gov.in.

  • Candidates need to login using their registration numbers which were provided when they had previously registered for this recruitment process.

  • An OTP will be sent to the registered email address or mobile number for verification.

  • Once verified, candidates can set their password by using their previously registered registration number and password.

  • After Logging In, candidates will be shown the details entered by them. The basic details like  Name, Gender, DOB, Father/Mother name will not be editable. However, the candidate will be able to edit his/her category details.

For Fresh Candidates:

  • Visit hpsc.gov.in and navigate to the Advertisement section.

  • Download and review the Corrigendum for Advt No. 23 of 2023 - Treasury Officer and Assistant Treasury Officer in Finance Department, Haryana

  • Click on the Apply Online Link provided against the corrigendum.

  • Fill out the application form, upload required documents, and pay the application fee online.

  • Submit the application and print/save the confirmation page.

HPSC TO ATO Apply Online Link

Candidates who have previously registered and who will make fresh registrations can apply through the link given below:

HPSC TO ATO Application Form 2025

Apply Here

HPSC TO ATO Vacancy Details

Post

Vacancy

Educational Qualification

Treasury Officer (TO)

5

Any Graduate

Assistant Treasury Officer (ATO)

30

Any Graduate

Age Limit & Relaxation

  • The candidates, who have applied earlier against advertisement No. 2312023 their educational qualifications, age and other eligibility etc. will be determined on the last date for submission of online application form to the Commission i.e.28.04.2023.

  • The candidates who are applying against this corrigendum, their educational qualifications, age and other eligibility etc. will be determined on the last date for submission of online application form i.e. 01.09.2025.

HPSC TO ATO Application Fee Structure

The candidates have to pay the application fee in order to complete their application submission process. The fee can be paid via online mode. The application varies category-wise. The detailed information is provided below.

Sr. No.

Category of Candidates

Application Fee (₹)

1

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) of Haryana (with at least 40% disability)

Nil

2

OSC, DSC, BC-A (Non-Creamy Layer), BC-B (Non-Creamy Layer), ESM, EWS, and Women candidates of Haryana

250

3

DESM candidates of Haryana belonging to OSC, DSC, BC-A (Non-Creamy Layer), BC-B (Non-Creamy Layer), ESM, EWS categories

250

4

DESM candidates of Haryana belonging to UR category

1,000

5

All remaining candidates

1,000

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

