HPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 35 Treasury & Asst. Treasury Officer Posts at hpsc.gov.in

HPSC TO ATO Recruitment 2025: The HPSC has announced the partial modification of Advertisement No. 2312023, published on 13.04.2023 for TO & ATO posts in the Finance Department, Haryana. The application process for the Advertisement No. 2312023 vacancy was closed on 28 April 2023. Now, the applications for the same advertisement have been opened. The notification was released on 08 August 2025. The application process has started from 11 August and the registration window will close on 01 September 2025. All the eligible candidates who have previously filled the form and who are afresh to this new modified advertisement can apply through the official portal of HPSC.

How to Apply for HPSC TO ATO

The application process for the HPSC TO ATO recruitment is slightly different for the candidates who have previously registered themselves and for those who are going to register afresh.

For Old Candidates: Candidates who had already applied against Adr.t. No. 2312023 with closing date 28.04.2023 are compulsorily required to register on the online portal https://hpsc.gov.in.