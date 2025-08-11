HPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 35 Treasury & Asst. Treasury Officer Posts at hpsc.gov.in

HPSC TO ATO Recruitment 2025: The HPSC has announced the partial modification of Advertisement No. 2312023, published on 13.04.2023 for TO & ATO posts in the Finance Department, Haryana. The application process for the Advertisement No. 2312023 vacancy was closed on 28 April 2023. Now, the applications for the same advertisement have been opened. The notification was released on 08 August 2025. The application process has started from 11 August and the registration window will close on 01 September 2025. All the eligible candidates who have previously filled the form and who are afresh to this new modified advertisement can apply through the official portal of HPSC.
How to Apply for HPSC TO ATO
The application process for the HPSC TO ATO recruitment is slightly different for the candidates who have previously registered themselves and for those who are going to register afresh.
For Old Candidates: Candidates who had already applied against Adr.t. No. 2312023 with closing date 28.04.2023 are compulsorily required to register on the online portal https://hpsc.gov.in.
Candidates need to login using their registration numbers which were provided when they had previously registered for this recruitment process.
An OTP will be sent to the registered email address or mobile number for verification.
Once verified, candidates can set their password by using their previously registered registration number and password.
After Logging In, candidates will be shown the details entered by them. The basic details like Name, Gender, DOB, Father/Mother name will not be editable. However, the candidate will be able to edit his/her category details.
For Fresh Candidates:
Visit hpsc.gov.in and navigate to the Advertisement section.
Download and review the Corrigendum for Advt No. 23 of 2023 - Treasury Officer and Assistant Treasury Officer in Finance Department, Haryana
Click on the Apply Online Link provided against the corrigendum.
Fill out the application form, upload required documents, and pay the application fee online.
Submit the application and print/save the confirmation page.
HPSC TO ATO Apply Online Link
Candidates who have previously registered and who will make fresh registrations can apply through the link given below:
|
HPSC TO ATO Application Form 2025
HPSC TO ATO Vacancy Details
|
Post
|
Vacancy
|
Educational Qualification
|
Treasury Officer (TO)
|
5
|
Any Graduate
|
Assistant Treasury Officer (ATO)
|
30
|
Any Graduate
Age Limit & Relaxation
-
The candidates, who have applied earlier against advertisement No. 2312023 their educational qualifications, age and other eligibility etc. will be determined on the last date for submission of online application form to the Commission i.e.28.04.2023.
-
The candidates who are applying against this corrigendum, their educational qualifications, age and other eligibility etc. will be determined on the last date for submission of online application form i.e. 01.09.2025.
HPSC TO ATO Application Fee Structure
The candidates have to pay the application fee in order to complete their application submission process. The fee can be paid via online mode. The application varies category-wise. The detailed information is provided below.
|
Sr. No.
|
Category of Candidates
|
Application Fee (₹)
|
1
|
Persons with Disabilities (PwD) of Haryana (with at least 40% disability)
|
Nil
|
2
|
OSC, DSC, BC-A (Non-Creamy Layer), BC-B (Non-Creamy Layer), ESM, EWS, and Women candidates of Haryana
|
250
|
3
|
DESM candidates of Haryana belonging to OSC, DSC, BC-A (Non-Creamy Layer), BC-B (Non-Creamy Layer), ESM, EWS categories
|
250
|
4
|
DESM candidates of Haryana belonging to UR category
|
1,000
|
5
|
All remaining candidates
|
1,000
