HPSLSA Recruitment 2022 for JOA and Steno-Typist Posts, Apply Online @himachal.nic.in

H.P. State Legal Services Authority (HPSLSA) is hiring Steno-Typist and Junior Office Assistant (JOA). Check Details Here.

HPSLSA Recruitment 2022 Notification: H.P. State Legal Services Authority (HPSLSA) has published the notifications for the post of Steno-Typist and Junior Office Assistant (JOA) on its website - himachal.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on hpslsarecruitment.in on or before 28 February 2022.

Candidates can check HPSLSA Notification Link and HPSLSA Online Application Link below:

HPSLSA Steno Typist Recruitment 2022

HPSLSA JOA Recruitment 2022

HPSLSA Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 28 February 2022

HPSLSA Vacancy Details

Junior Office Assistant (IT), Class 3 (on contract basis): 7 [General (UR) – 04, Scheduled Caste – 01, Other Backward Class – 01, Un-reserved (Ex- Servicemen) – 01]

Steno-Typist, Class-Ill (on contract basis): 6 Posts [General (UR) – 02, EWS – 01, Scheduled Caste – 01, Other Backward Class – 01, Scheduled Caste (Ex-Servicemen) – 01]

HPSLSA Salary:

Steno-Typist - Rs. 5910-20200 +1950 Grade Pay

JOA - Rs. 5910-20200 +1950 Grade Pay

Eligibility Criteria for HPSLSA JOA and Steno Typist Posts

Educational Qualification:

Steno-Typist - Graduate and shorthand speed of 60 wpm in English and Hindi and typing speed of 25 wpm in English and Hindi on computers.

Junior Office Assistant - B.Tech/MCA/B.Sc IT/PGDCA or 12th passed plus BCA/DCA/ITI Diploma in Computers or equivalent diploma in IT or Computers with 2 years experience as System Assistant or Computer/Desktop Engineer or on higher post in the field of computers and having basic knowledge of Computers, window and Linux Operating System and typing out and taking print-outs etc.

Age Limit:

Steno-Typist - 18 to 45 years

JOA - 18 to 45 years

Selection Process for HPSLSA JOA and Steno-Typist Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of the exam.

How to Apply for HPSLSA JOA and Steno-Typist Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 28 February 2022.

Exam Fee: