HSSC TGT Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download at hssc.gov.in

HSSC TGT Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. Check the direct link to download Haryana TGT Admit Card and other details here.

HSSC TGT Admit Card 2023: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) issued the admit card for the written examination for the various TGT posts (ROH and Mewat Cadre) of the Elementary Education Department, Haryana against Advt. No. 02/2023. Those who are appearing in the exam on 13 and 14 May, 2023 can download Haryana SSC Admit Card from the official website- hssc.gov.in.

HSSC TGT Admit Card Download

Candidates are advised to download their admit card using their Registration No. and Login ID and Password on the link www.adv22023.hryssc.in from May 10, 2023 by 05:00 P.M. onwards.

HSSC TGT Admit Card Link Download Here

How to Download HSSC TGT Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can download Haryana Admit Card from the website of commission. The candidates can check the steps to download the admit card below.

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission - https://adv22023.hryssc.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Login’ Button

Step 3: Enter your login ID

Step 4: Download Haryana TGT Admit Card

Conducting Body Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Name of Exam Trained Graduate Teacher Exam 2023 (TGT) HSSC TGT Number of Vacancies 7471 Vacancy Type Admit Card Mode of Examination Offline Exam Date 13 and 14 May, 2023 Admit Card Date 10 May 2023

HSSC Official Website https://www.hssc.gov.in/

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Examination Admit Card, he/she can write to Email: secretary.hssc-hry@gov.in or call at helpline number: 0172-2566597.

Details on HSSC TGT Admit Card

Name of the Candidate Exam Date and Exam Time Name Of The Exam Latest Photograph Gender (Male/ Female) Father’s and Mother’s Name Time Duration Candidate’s Date of Birth Test Centre Address and Details Roll Number/ Registration Number Instructions Category of the candidate Exam Centre Name/ Online Registration Number Signature of the candidate along with exam counsellor

The will be held from 03:15 P.M. to 05:00 P.M. on May 13, 2023 and from 10:30 A.M to 12:15 P.M. and from 03:15 P.M. to 05:00 P.M. on 14th May, 2023.