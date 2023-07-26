HSSC CET Answer Key 2023 Out: Download link to Final Answer Key PDF at hssc.gov.in

Haryana CET Final Answer Key 2022-23: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) uploaded the final answer key for Haryana CET Exan on the official website www.hssc.gov.in. According to the official notice, “In continuation of result notice dated 10.01.2023 and detail result notice dated 28.06.2023 and 24.07.2023 declared for advt. No. 1/2022, pertaining to CET-2022, the answer keys of the basis of which evaluation has been done are hereby uploaded for the information of candidates appearing in the said exam held on 05 and 06 November 2022.

Candidates who have appeared in the Haryana CET Exam can now download the final answer key from the direct link provided in this article below. They can take a printout of the answer key. We have provided the direct link to the CET Haryana Final Answer Key below.

Haryana CET Final Answer Key 2023 Download Here

HSSC conducted the Common Eligibility Test on 05 November & 06 November 2022 for recruitment to Group C posts.

Haryana CET Final Answer Key 2022-23 Overview

The final answer of the CET Exam is out on the official website of HSSC i.e. www.hssc.gov.in. Here is the detailed overview of the CET Final Haryana Answer Key

Name of Authority Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Name of Post Group C Exam CET Harayana 2022 Category Answer Key Haryana CET Exam date 05 and 06 November 2022 Answer Key 07 December 2022 Final Answer Key 26 July 2023 Official Website www.hssc.gov.in

How to check Haryana CET Final Answer Key 2022-23?

Visit the official HSSC website - www.hssc.gov.in

Click on ‘Public Notice’ and then click on ‘Notice to the candidates regarding Revised final answer key for the written examination CET-2022, Group-C’

Download HSSC CET Answer Key PDF

Check the revised answer key