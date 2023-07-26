HSSC CET Answer Key 2023 Out: Download link to Final Answer Key PDF at hssc.gov.in

HSSC CET Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Haryana Staff  Selection Commission. Check Direct Link to download HSSC CET Answ

Haryana CET Answer Key 2022-23
Haryana CET Answer Key 2022-23

Haryana CET Final Answer Key 2022-23: Haryana Staff  Selection Commission (HSSC) uploaded the final answer key for Haryana CET Exan on the official website www.hssc.gov.in. According to the official notice, “In continuation of result notice dated 10.01.2023 and detail result notice dated 28.06.2023 and 24.07.2023 declared for advt. No. 1/2022, pertaining to CET-2022, the answer keys of the basis of which evaluation has been done are hereby uploaded for the information of candidates appearing in the said exam held on 05 and 06 November 2022.

Candidates who have appeared in the Haryana CET Exam can now download the final answer key from the direct link provided in this article below.  They can take a printout of the answer key. We have provided the direct link to the CET Haryana Final Answer Key below.

Haryana CET Final Answer Key 2023 Download Here

HSSC conducted the Common Eligibility Test on 05 November & 06 November 2022 for recruitment to Group C posts.

Haryana CET Final Answer Key 2022-23 Overview

The final answer of the CET Exam is out on the official website of HSSC i.e. www.hssc.gov.in. Here is the detailed overview of the CET Final  Haryana Answer Key

Name of Authority

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)

Name of Post

Group C

Exam

CET Harayana 2022

Category

Answer Key

Haryana CET Exam date

05 and 06 November 2022

Answer Key

07 December 2022

Final Answer Key

26 July 2023

Official Website

www.hssc.gov.in

How to check Haryana CET Final Answer Key 2022-23?

Visit the official HSSC website - www.hssc.gov.in

Click on ‘Public Notice’ and then click on ‘Notice to the candidates regarding Revised final answer key for the written examination CET-2022, Group-C’

Download HSSC CET Answer Key PDF

Check the revised answer key

 

